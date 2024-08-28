Popular Xbox One Game Can No Longer Be Played on the Console

A popular, and at one point exclusive, Xbox game can no longer be played on the Xbox One because as of today it has been shutdown on the Microsoft console. The game in question first launched back in August of 2021. Later in that same year, it was revealed by developer 24 Entertainment and publisher NetEase Games Montreal that the game had sold six million units. How many copies it has sold since then, we don’t know, but that is a lot of copies. And no doubt many of these were on Xbox One, where the game can no longer be played. More than this, the game went free-to-play in 2023, attracting even more users to the game. And again, whether purchased on Xbox One, or downloaded as a free-to-play game, it doesn’t matter anymore because the game can no longer be downloaded or played on Xbox One.

For those that have not connected the dots yet, the mystery game in question is Naraka: Bladepoint, which is also available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. On these platforms though, the game has not been delisted. It has only been delisted on Xbox One. According to the aforementioned duo, the shutdown is due to “technical limitations of the platform’s”hardware.”

“We continuously update Naraka with new content to keep the game fresh and exciting for players,” said a statement previously released about the decision. “This content, including things like new maps and new events, can no longer be run properly on the Xbox One. In light of these technical limitations, continuing to push these kinds of updates on the console would only result in a subpar gaming experience, something that we do not want for any of the members of the Naraka community.”

For those who own the game on Xbox One, they will be able to continue playing via accessing their account for the game, and their Xbox account where the game is stored, through the Xbox Series X|S or the Xbox App on the Windows PC, with all progress transferring between the versions. If this development has you thinking about an upgrade to the Xbox Series X|S you can do that here on Amazon. Those looking to transition to the PS5 or any future platform though are out of luck.

“We appreciate your support for Naraka: Bladepoint, and we will continue striving to improve Naraka and deliver an enjoyable gaming experience.” concludes the statement.

