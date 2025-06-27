Xbox One Game Free With Game Pass Is a “Masterpiece” Say Fans

Almost a decade after its release, some Xbox fans are just getting around to playing a 2016 Xbox One game thanks to it being free with Xbox Game Pass. And consequently, nine years after its release some Xbox fans are learning they missed out one of the best experiences of the previous console generation. While Xbox struggled gravely during the Xbox One generation, there were still many amazing games to play on Xbox One due to third-party support of the console.

To this end, over on the Xbox Game Pass Reddit page there is a post dedicated to discovering the Xbox One game in question, Inside. And to say Xbox Game Pass subscribers are blown away would be an understatement.

“Just finished Playdead’s Inside. Holy moly,” reads the title of the post. “The atmosphere in this game is unreal — they manage to create incredible immersion purely through visuals and sound design, without a single word of dialogue. Puzzles felt just right, too. As someone juggling a busy life and parenting, the short playtime was a huge plus. You can actually see this masterpiece through to the end in a reasonable amount of time. Highly recommend if you’re looking for a powerful, contained experience.”

A comment on the post adds: “It’s personally my favorite game of all time. Level design, visuals, atmosphere, all 10/10.” Another adds: “One of only two games I’ve ever completed in one sitting without turning it off — the other was Journey. Journey was great, Inside was even better.”

Play video

For those unfamiliar with Inside, it is a 2016 release from Danish studio Playdead that was actually an Xbox One exclusive when it first released. Upon release, it garnered a 93 on Metacritic, sold millions of copies, and today is widely considered one of the all-time great games. Its 2010 predecessor, Limbo, which is very similar to it, is also on Xbox Game Pass, and is equally acclaimed.

Those that decide to check out Inside for free via Xbox Game Pass should know it is only about three to four hours long. Meanwhile, how long it is going to be available via Xbox Game Pass, we don’t know, but it has been part of the subscription service for a long time.

For more coverage on all things Xbox Game Pass and Xbox in general — including all of the latest Xbox news, all of the latest Xbox rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Xbox deals — click here.