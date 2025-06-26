New Xbox Series X Exclusive Now Available Day One With Xbox Game Pass

There is a new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S console exclusive game — meaning not available on any other console — that is flying under the radar, despite being free with Xbox Game Pass. That said, perhaps it is flying under the radar because it is proving divisive, or at least that is what user reviews suggests. The new Xbox game in question only boasts a 3 out of 5 stars on the Xbox Store, a fairly underwhelming return. However, in contrast, on Steam it has an “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating, the highest user review score a game can earn on Steam. This is thanks to a 97% approval rating across more than 39,000 user reviews.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new day one Xbox Game Pass game debuted back in 2023 via developer Egg Hatcher, but only on PC. Now it is available on Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X. This is presumably the result of some type of deal with Microsoft. This is particularly evident by the fact it also a day one Xbox Game Pass. For those that have not connected the dots yet, the game is Volcano Princess, a simulation game that takes about eight hours to mainline or 20 hours to beat if you include side content.

“Welcome to the Volcano Kingdom,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “The Volcano Goddess has blessed the land of her people. She brought prosperity to a country flourishing in a medieval era. After the death of your late wife, you are left alone to parent your daughter. So the question remains, how will you raise her, and what kind of life will the choices you make lead her to? Prepare the next monarch by finding her hobbies, training her for battle, and befriending the citizens she’ll one day protect. Dive into an all-new parenting-simulator-RPG adventure, where every decision you make will not only affect the future of your daughter but that of an entire empire!”

Play video

How long Volcano Princess is going to be available with Xbox Game Pass, we do not know because Microsoft has not disclosed this information. As long as it is available via Xbox Game Pass though, subscribers can save 20% on its $10.99 asking price.

As a day one Xbox Game Pass game, it is important to note this new addition is limited to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate tier, which is the most expensive tier of Xbox Game Pass at $20 a month.

For more coverage on all things Xbox Game Pass — including all of the latest Xbox Game Pass news, all of the latest Xbox Game Pass rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Xbox Game Pass deals — click here.