The New Games Coming To Xbox Game Pass Will Be Permanent Additions

Microsoft made a bold move earlier this week when it announced that some of its biggest titles would be premiering on day one on its Xbox Game Pass service, including such forthcoming titles as Crackdown 3, State of Decay 2 and Sea of Thieves, as well as the next Halo and Gears of War games.

But many fans have since been asking just how long they’ll remain on the service. After all, the Xbox Game Pass is built to have a continuously rotating series of titles to keep it fresh, which means some games are phased out – maybe sooner than expected to some people.

Not to worry. Xbox’s Aaron Greenberg recently took to Twitter to answer the concerned cries of fans wondering if the games would only be offered temporarily, in an effort to gain interest and force them to buy the games. That apparently isn’t the case.

“Some of our @Xbox fans have asked, so wanted to share: we’re adding new Xbox One exclusives to Game Pass with the intention of them being a regular part of the value for being an #XboxGamePass subscriber going forward!” he explained. And this counts for both Xbox One and PC owners, so they won’t be left out of the cold either.

Larry “Major Nelson” Hyrb retweeted Greenberg’s response and added the following text, to keep things clear: “In other words: the Xbox One Exclusives will be a permanent part of game pass moving forward.”

It’s an interesting business strategy, and one we’ll be addressing in a future special a little later today. But this could easily drum up interest for Microsoft’s first party line-up, as well as potential third-party and indie developers who choose to share their games on the Game Pass service.

It’s an ideal value for $9.99 a month, and gives you access to over 100 games monthly – perfect if you’re on a shoestring budget and just need something to play. We recommend checking it out, if you haven’t managed to already.

And Sea of Thieves is coming up pretty quickly in March, so look forward to that joining the service within a matter of weeks!