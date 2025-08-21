Xbox One Game Returns to Sale After Being Delisted Two Years Ago

An Xbox One game that was removed from the Microsoft Store in 2023, and consequently from sale, is returning two years after this delisting. It is not common for games to be delisted, though the digital and licensing era is starting to change this. In fact, just next month an Xbox console exclusive game is being removed from sale completely. What is very rare though is for a game to be delisted — whether from the Microsoft Store, PlayStation Store, Nintendo eShop or Steam — and then to return. This may happen a couple times a year, at maximum. It just happened though, and the game is pretty noteworthy.

Back in 2023, 505 Games notably removed Sniper Elite III from sale. Since then, developer of the series, Rebellion Developments has acquired the rights to publish the game. And now that it has the publishing rights, it has brought back the game to the Microsoft Store. As you may remember, following the removal of the Xbox version from sale in 2023, the PS4 version was removed from sale earlier this year. Right now though, there is no word of this version of the game returning. Considering this development, it is safe to assume the intention is to bring back the PS4 version as well, and possibly the PS3 version too, but this has not been confirmed.

Mainline Games All Available on Xbox Again

Sniper Elite is very much a prolific and active series. To this end, it just got a new installment — Sniper Elite: Resistance — earlier this year. Meanwhile, the series dates all the way back to 2005. To have at least all the modern mainline games on Xbox One and Xbox Series X — Sniper Elite: Resistance, Sniper Elite 5, Sniper Elite 4, and Sniper Elite III — is great news for Xbox fans interested in the tactical shooter series. Those interested in revisiting this 2014 game though will need to either fork over $29.99 for the base version or $49.99 for the Ultimate Edition.

Sniper Elite Future

As noted, a new Sniper Elite game was just released this year, so there is currently no word of the next installment in the series. That said, this seemingly confirms the series is in the future plans of UK studio Rebellion Developments, because there would be no reason to go through the trouble of getting the publishing rights to Sniper Elite III if you din’t have future plans for the series. In the meantime, for those with an Xbox Game Pass subscription, the aforementioned latest installment, Sniper Elite Resistance, can be enjoyed for free.