New Xbox Series X Exclusive Game Officially a Hit With 3 Million Players

A new Xbox Series X exclusive game seems to be doing well, as evident by it hitting three million players after a couple weeks on the market. In the age of Xbox Game Pass inflating player numbers and decreasing the sale numbers of Xbox games, it is hard to know how good of a return this is, but Xbox seems to be happy with it judging by marketing boss at Xbox, Aaron Greenberg, celebrating the milestone on X. Given his job title, it is hard to look too much into a post from Greenberg essentially running marketing for it, but he doesn’t so this for every Xbox Game Studios game, so this milestone feels notable. Three million players in roughly two weeks on the market is not just a solid return, but considering the game wasn’t very expensive to make, it is probably and even better metric for it.

It is also worth noting that in the age of Xbox bringing its games to PS5 and sometimes even Nintendo Switch, the Xbox Series X doesn’t have a ton of exclusives at any given time. Right now though, this new Xbox game, is actually an Xbox Series X console exclusive, only available PC and no other platform. For those that have not connected the dots yet, the Xbox game in question is Grounded 2 from developer Obsidian Entertainment, the studio best known for Fallout: New Vegas and South Park: The Stick of Truth, but also the studio recently behind Avowed and about to release The Outer Worlds 2 later this year.

A Ways to Go Before It Catches the First Game

What makes this three million milestone a bit more noteworthy is the fact that Grounded 2 is in early access. It launched into early access on July 29, 2025, which may explain why it is not on PS5 yet. This will presumably change with the final release.

While Grounded 2 is off to a good start, it remains to be seen if it will be able to match what its predecessor did before it. Grounded at times did not receive the most attention, but it attracted over 20 million players to date, making it one of the bigger Xbox Game Studios releases this generation and last generation as well.

Fans Say Success Is Well Deserved

“Grounded and Sea of Thieves don’t get the credit they deserve when talking about the games Xbox is putting out,” writes one Xbox fan of this new announcement, over on Reddit. “Obsidian continues to showcase why they are the MVP of the acquisitions over the years. Whatever the sentiments about The Outer Worlds and Avowed – their output is incredible,” adds another fan.

A third fan further drives the point home: “Well, the game is freaking amazing. I’m shocked how big the map is already, it’s only like a fifth of the whole park so far. The ideas behind the different biomes so far is great. They really took Grounded and made everything even better. Crazy.”