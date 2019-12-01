Xbox Teases More Game Reveals Left in 2019

According to the head of Xbox Game Studios, Matt Booty, Microsoft still has more games to reveal in 2019, which seems to suggest Xbox is showing up to The Game Awards 2019 with one, possibly two new game reveals. That said, you’d expect these would be smaller level reveals. After all, you’d assume the bigger reveals it has in the pipeline are being saved for E3 2020 in June.

“We’re coming up on stretch here where we got Scarlett coming up, or xCloud picking up momentum. We’ve got Game Pass continuing to pick up,” said Booty while speaking to Windows Central.” So I think it’s just, right now, the right time to make sure that we put a lot of our energy on delivering the games on production, making sure that all the studios are now often working on the next thing.”

Booty continued:

“I think all of the studios have got things teed up. We have got multiple unannounced projects that we haven’t even talked about yet going on, particularly with our publishing team. We’ve got Halo that is deep in production to launch a new Halo with Scarlett’s launch. We’ve got all of our studios working on what their next thing is. I think you’re going to see more news before the end of the year with some stuff we haven’t talked about.”

Now, as you can see it’s the last line that suggests Xbox has more games to reveal before the end of 2019, however, it’s possible Booty misspoke and meant simply updates that it hasn’t talked about, such as release dates for games like Battletoads.

Again, by the time you’re reading this it’s either December or it’s about to be: the slowest month for the video game industry. However, we do have The Game Awards on December 12, which will come packing plenty of reveals and announcements. You’d assume if Xbox has games to reveal, it will happen then. In fact, we already know it’s going to be revealing a new trailer for Ori and the Will of the Wisps. In other words, it will be present in some capacity.

