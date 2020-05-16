Xbox One Players Can Download These 4 Games for Free and Keep Them Forever

Xbox One players can currently download not, not two, not three, but four games for free, however, three of these games require an Xbox Gold membership. It's the middle of the month, which can only mean one thing: a refresh of free games for Xbox Gold subscribers. Meanwhile, on top of new joints from Games With Gold, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment is also giving away a game for free to all Xbox One users.

Of the four freebies, three of them are Xbox One games while the other is an Xbox 360 game playable on Xbox One via backward compatibility. Meanwhile, all four are free downloads. This means that once you download the games, they are yours to keep, unlike a free trial. However, the three Xbox Gold games will only be yours so long as you maintain an active subscription to the service.

Below, you can check out all four freebies. Included are trailers for each game, descriptions of each, and information on how long they are free for.