Xbox One Players Can Download These 4 Games for Free and Keep Them Forever
Xbox One players can currently download not, not two, not three, but four games for free, however, three of these games require an Xbox Gold membership. It's the middle of the month, which can only mean one thing: a refresh of free games for Xbox Gold subscribers. Meanwhile, on top of new joints from Games With Gold, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment is also giving away a game for free to all Xbox One users.
Of the four freebies, three of them are Xbox One games while the other is an Xbox 360 game playable on Xbox One via backward compatibility. Meanwhile, all four are free downloads. This means that once you download the games, they are yours to keep, unlike a free trial. However, the three Xbox Gold games will only be yours so long as you maintain an active subscription to the service.
Below, you can check out all four freebies. Included are trailers for each game, descriptions of each, and information on how long they are free for.
Lego Ninjago The Movie Video Game
Pitch: "Find your inner ninja with the all-new LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game! Play as your favorite ninjas to defend Ninjago from the evil Lord Garmadon. Master the art of Ninjagility by wall-running and high-jumping, and battle foes to rank up and upgrade the ninja's combat skills."
Free Until May 21 -- Does NOT Require Xbox Live Gold
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr
Pitch: "Play as the Inquisitor, the Imperium’s most powerful agent in Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr. Across the far-flung corners of the Warhammer universe, impose the Emperor’s will as you conduct your investigation across multiple planets. Go solo or team up with four friends in visceral combat and purge the chaos lurking behind the walls of the fortress-monastery, Martyr.
Free Until June 15 -- Requires Xbox Live Gold Membership
V-Rally 4
Pitch: "Take on the challenges of rallycross, drifts, buggies, and hill climbs in V-Rally 4. Over 50 famous vehicles are available to customize and race in this demanding simulation. You’ll dominate dangerous roads and hostile conditions as you set off on a spectacular journey across every continent. Let your adrenaline boost your reflexes in this legendary off-road racing game."
Free Until May 31 -- Requires Xbox Live Gold Membership
Overlord II
Pitch: "Control the powerful and chaotic Minion army in their battle versus the Glorious Empire in Overlord II. In this sequel to the critically-acclaimed warped fantasy hit, the Minions return smarter, deadlier, and funnier than ever as their wild pack mentality squares up against an organized legion. This game is bigger, badder, and beautifully destructive."
Free Until May 31 -- Requires Xbox Live Gold Membership
