Forza Horizon 5 Leak Suggests DLC Could Be Coming Soon

While Xbox previously announced that Forza Horizon 5 will be getting two DLC expansions, there has been no word when that might happen, or what it will entail. However, it seems an announcement could be coming sometime in the near future! Reliable Microsoft leaker @ALumia_Italia shared on Twitter that the company has begun testing something called “WOODSTOCK_DLC_FLIGHT” through the Xbox Insider Hub. “Woodstock” is the internal codename for Forza Horizon 5, so this seems to be strong evidence that the DLC is on the way. However, readers will still want to take this with a grain of salt until we get official word from Xbox!

The Tweet from @ALumia_Italia can be found embedded below.

https://twitter.com/ALumia_Italia/status/1496833193898618889

The only thing that we currently know about the two Forza Horizon 5 expansions is that both of them will include “a new world location, vehicles, and gameplay.” That information comes from a listing for Forza Horizon 5‘s Premium Editionon Microsoft’s store. It will be very interesting to see exactly what those expansions include, and what location players will get to explore next. Since Microsoft is apparently testing the DLC, hopefully we won’t have to wait too much longer before getting some answers.

Released last November, Forza Horizon 5 quickly became one of the biggest Xbox games of 2021. The game offers a stunning take on Mexico, and some of the best-looking environments in any racing game ever. The game earned widespread critical praise, earning a 4.5 out of 5 from ComicBook.com’s review. It also received several nominations from The Game Awards 2021, where it won best Sports/Racing game, Best Audio Design, and Innovation in Accessibility. Given those accolades, developer Playground Games is going to have high expectations for any extra content coming to Forza Horizon 5!

Forza Horizon 5 is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

