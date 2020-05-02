Xbox One Players Can Now Download These Two Games for Free

✖

It's the start of a new month, which can only mean one thing: new free Xbox One games to download via Games With Gold. More specifically, as of today, May 1, all Xbox Gold subscribers on Xbox One can download the following two games, free of charge: V-Rally 4 and Sensible Soccer. The former, an Xbox One game, is free until the end of the month, while the latter, an Xbox 360 game playable on Xbox One via backward compatibility, is free until the middle of the month.

In addition to these two games. Xbox Gold subscribers can also download Knights of Pen and Paper Bundle, which is still free from last month's offering. In fact, it will be free until May 15.

As always, there are zero strings attached to these downloads. If you're an Xbox Gold subscriber, you can download each game for free. And as long as you remain a subscriber, you can play both as much as you'd like.

REMINDER: If you have Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, today is the last day to get Project CARS 2 and Toybox Turbos with #GamesWithGold https://t.co/OlKChm4ZlZ — Larry Hryb (@majornelson) April 30, 2020

Below, you can read more about both games, as well as check out trailers for each:

V-Rally 4:

"Take on the challenges of rallycross, drifts, buggies, and hill climbs in V-Rally 4. Over 50 famous vehicles are available to customize and race in this demanding simulation. You’ll dominate dangerous roads and hostile conditions as you set off on a spectacular journey across every continent. Let your adrenaline boost your reflexes in this legendary off-road racing game."

Free Until May 31 (Normally $60)

Sensible World of Soccer:

"Hit the pitch in the popular old school title, Sensible World of Soccer. Featuring a massive lineup of football clubs from around the world, enjoy a quick game, or experience the excitement of managing a full season with a fully immersive tactics editor. This is the classic football game from the ’90s, reborn."

Free Until May 15 (Normally $10)

For more news, rumors, and leaks on all things Xbox One, be sure to peruse all of our past and all of our recent coverage of the console -- and everything related to it -- by clicking right here.

