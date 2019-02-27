Microsoft Addresses ‘Kingdom Hearts III’ Start Up Issues on the Xbox One

If you’re looking to play some Kingdom Hearts III on the Xbox One and are having issues trying to get into the game, you’re not alone. Luckily the team over at Microsoft are on the case and quickly looking for a fix.

The Xbox Support Twitter account provided an update for those looking for answers:

Just pick up Kingdom Hearts 3 for Xbox One and running into issues attempting to play? Not to worry, we’re aware and working to address the issue as soon as possible. For continued updates, make sure to check here, our check our status page. //t.co/99xfLMWcZW — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) February 27, 2019

We’ll update this as soon as a fix is issued. Until then, the latest Kingdom Hearts III adventure is available on both Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

