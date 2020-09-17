Xbox Games With Gold Makes 3 Games Free for Limited Time

✖

Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One can currently download not one, not two, but three games for free as part of Xbox's Games With Gold free games offering for the month of September. As always, all three of these games are only available for a limited time, and are locked behind a subscription to Xbox Live Gold. In other words, not only can you only download them if you're a subscriber, but you can only play them if you remained subscribed.

As for the three games, the most notable freebie is likely Tom Clancy's The Division, which will be free until the end of the month. The second most notable freebie is the other Xbox One game, The Book of Unwritten Tales 2, which will be free until the middle of next month. Lastly, there's also an Xbox 360 game playable on Xbox One via backward compatibility. It will also be free until the end of the month.

Below, you can read more about all three games, as well as check out trailers for each:

The Division: "Tom Clancy’s The Division is a revolutionary next-gen experience that brings the RPG into a modern military setting for the first time. In the wake of a devastating pandemic that sweeps through New York City, basic services fail one by one, and without access to food or water, the city descends into chaos. As an agent of The Division, you’ll specialize, modify, and level up your gear, weapons, and skills to take back New York on your own terms."

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2: "Legend foretold it. Prophecies predicted it. Chosen ones chose to believe in it. Now the fantasy spoof adventure saga continues. Join Wilbur, Ivo, Nate, and Critter in another classic point-and-click adventure in the wicked world of Aventasia. Help them fulfill their destiny. A destiny as yet unwritten."

Armed and Dangerous: "Meet the Lionhearts, a smack-talking rag-tag band of rebels bound on an impossible quest. They're destined for victory in 12,000 bullets or less. If they can make it through an army of psychotic robots and wall-smashing Goliaths, they just might save the world ... If they don't burn it down first."

