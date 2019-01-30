Gaming

Xbox One Players React to Xbox Live Going Down

Xbox Live went down earlier today and continues to be down for gamers worldwide. Though Microsoft […]

Xbox Live went down earlier today and continues to be down for gamers worldwide. Though Microsoft has alerted players that they have their best engineers working on a fix, that hasn’t stopped console fans from losing their minds over the massive outage.

“We are aware of reports of Xbox One console startup, title update and sign-in errors,” reads the above Twitter post. “We will keep everyone informed once we have more information to share. Thank you all for your patience.”

The fan reactions were instant:

While the internet continues to recover from those heart attacks about the Xbox Live server issues, we are hoping a fix will be implemented soon.

Have you had any issues with your system? Something not addressed in the above Tweets? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.

