Xbox One Players React to Xbox Live Going Down

Xbox Live went down earlier today and continues to be down for gamers worldwide. Though Microsoft has alerted players that they have their best engineers working on a fix, that hasn’t stopped console fans from losing their minds over the massive outage.

We are aware of reports of Xbox One console startup, title update and sign-in errors. We will keep everyone informed once we have more information to share. Thank you all for your patience. — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) January 30, 2019

“We are aware of reports of Xbox One console startup, title update and sign-in errors,” reads the above Twitter post. “We will keep everyone informed once we have more information to share. Thank you all for your patience.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The fan reactions were instant:

Same here, just glad it’s not just me — Ben Hall (@Ben78Ben) January 30, 2019

I found if i press the xbox button and A a few times it comes on, but as soon as I load a game i get this pic.twitter.com/rUrDoVzNwu — benjamin. (@BenBurgess95) January 30, 2019

Okay but who else thought they Xbox broke, 😭😭😭 thank god it’s just a live issue anyway *Eh hem* Fix ASAP #XboxLive @XboxSupport — SKARKET 💉 (@BloodAsassain) January 30, 2019

i thought my xbox was broken but turns out that xbox live is just down pic.twitter.com/ovVPLKyUEF — SMO (@Alex_Smo15) January 30, 2019

FFS I JUST FACTORY RESET MY XBOX THINKING IT WAS BROKEN N NOW I FIND OUT ITS XBOX LIVE #XboxLive — Alex (@APEX_GAMER_) January 30, 2019

While the internet continues to recover from those heart attacks about the Xbox Live server issues, we are hoping a fix will be implemented soon.

Have you had any issues with your system? Something not addressed in the above Tweets? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.