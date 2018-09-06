Xbox Reveals PUBG “Greaseproof” Controller

The Xbox Australia team is pretty amazing with their promotional material – let’s be real, that onesie was glorious. Now they are back at it again to celebrate the full release of popular Battle Royale title PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds with a brand new “greaseproof” controller.

The controller, as you can see in the above video, using the same colour scheme as the traditional PUBG experience and has a urethane coat protective covering. Not only does it make the controller “impervious to minor scratches, water, and of course, roast chicken grease,” it also just looks really greasy with the shiny coat.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are only 200 of these bad boys being created but if you want to try your luck at getting one, the Xbox ANZFacebook page is looking to give one away for free!

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is now fully available on Xbox One and PC through Steam. For more about the game:

Begin with nothing and develop into a powerful soldier as you explore, loot and gear up for intense combat across a variety of maps featuring different environments that require new survival and combat tactics.

Uncover a wide variety of weapons and armor for an authentic and visceral combat experience.

Spawn into the world alone and rely on your own tactics and skills or team up with up to 3 other players in duos or squads to increase your chance of survival.

PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS is Xbox One X Enhanced with support for 4K. HDR enhanced on Xbox One S and Xbox One X with supported TVs

For the Xbox One players enjoying the world of Battle Royale, having an Xbox Live Gold membership is required to play.

It may not be as glorious as a delectable poultry feast, but what do you think about the newly unveiled controller? Will you be scooping it up, or is the greasy look a hard pass? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and tell us what you think!

Don’t forget to also check out our PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds community hub right here to stay in the know with all things PUBG.