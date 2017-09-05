Xbox One’s Achievements Will Soon Get Some “Fundamental Changes”

Ahhhh, Xbox Achievements. We've been going after them for years, trying to get the highest point ones however we could in the hopes of getting into the five-or-so digit range on our GamerScore. Or maybe even higher, if you were skilled enough. They've been a great feature on the Xbox 360 for years, and continue to be so on Xbox One. But now they could be changed from how we've gotten to know them.

Windows Central recently posted a story noting that Microsoft is looking to make "fundamental changes" to the Achievement system, so that gamers actually feel more accomplished with what they unlock. "(We) are working towards a bigger, more meaningful change about somebody's gaming accomplishments in history, as a gamer on Xbox," explained Xbox vice president Mike Ybarra.

It won't be about the volume of games you play, either. "We can do a lot more to reflect and let people show their gaming history and their status. Whether it's somebody who only plays multiplayer in Halo 5 at a professional level, maybe they only have 2,000 Gamerscore, you want to be able to celebrate that person. You want people to be in the know. This person doesn't play a lot of games, but they're world top ten at Halo 5.

"(We're) going to go big in the area of letting people show off and represent their gaming history and the type of gamer that they are, far more than we do with GamerScore," he explained.

The system won't replace the GamerScore system as we know it, according to Ybarra, but rather "complement" it. That said, he didn't provide details as to how this system would be revamped, or if it would affect older games in the Xbox lexicon, such as the countless Xbox 360 titles that have been made available for Xbox One backward compatibility. At this point, we're at a "wait and see" stance, though we could see something as soon as next year, depending on when Microsoft gets everything done.

In the meantime, your GamerScore can continue to build as usual, so feel free to keep playing games and racking up the points!