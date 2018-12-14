Xbox One S Bundles Get a Massive $199 Deal

We saw Microsoft drop the price of the Xbox One S Minecraft Creator’s bundle to $200 during Black Friday, but Walmart just one-upped that deal big time by offering a total of six Xbox One S bundles for $199 each!

You can shop the Xbox One S bundle deals right here with free 2-day shipping. The options include the following:

• Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Bundle

• Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Creators Bundle ($219.99 – should arrive before Christmas)

• Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Forza Horizon 4 Bundle

• Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB NBA 2K19 Bundle

• Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Fortnite Bundle

• Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB PUBG Bundle

• Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Battlefield V Bundle ($219.99 – should arrive before Christmas)

• Microsoft Xbox One S 500GB Forza Horizon 3 Hot Wheels Bundle

If you’re game to step up to the Xbox One X, keep in mind that Walmart still has $399 ($100 off) deals going on the Fallout 76, NBA 2K19, and PUBG bundles as well as the standard console. You can shop them all right here.

On a related note, this past July, a line of 3/4 scale arcade cabinets loaded with multiple retro games launched from Arcade1Up with a suggested price of $399. However, when Walmart put them up for pre-order they dropped the price to $299 and other retailers followed suit.

You can still get most of the cabinets for that amazing price, but Walmart went a step further for the holidays and dropped the price of the Asteroids/Major Havoc/Lunar Lander/Tempest machine to only $200 with free 2-day shipping. Grab it here while you can. A riser that increases the height of the cabinet by 12-inches is available here for $39.84. But that’s not all!

Walmart has also discounted the deluxe 12-in-1 Arcade1Up cabinet (which includes the riser) from $399.99 to $349.99 with free shipping. You can order one right here. It features the following games: Asteroids, Centipede, Major Havoc, Missile Command, Lunar Lander, Crystal Castles, Tempest, Millipede, Gravitar, Liberator, and Asteroids Deluxe.

Needless to say, any of the Arcade1Up cabinets would make for a very exciting Christmas gift. If you want to really pile on the gaming nostalgia, keep in mind that Walmart also has the NES Classic, SNES Classic, PlayStation Classic, and C64 Mini in stock.

