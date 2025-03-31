Xbox Fans Just Realized One of the Best Games of All Time Is Gone for Good

Xbox fans across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X recently realized that one of the best games of all time is gone for good, at least on Xbox consoles. The brilliance of digital games is all the convenience that comes with them. The downside is when these digital games are removed from sale, or in this case, the entire marketplace they are available to purchase from is closed, you are left with no option to purchase the game, unless physical copies are available.

To this end, over on Reddit, one of the top posts on the Xbox page the last few days is a post just realizing that one of the best games of all time is gone for good on Xbox. Thankfully, this game is available to purchase on Steam, and is still accessible via physical copies, but otherwise it’s done, at least on Xbox. This is because it was an Xbox 360 game available via the Xbox Marketplace, which shutdown last year.

With this shutdown, a great score of classic Xbox 360 games are no longer available to purchase, digitally, on Xbox consoles. This includes Left 4 Dead, the 2008 first-person shooter from Valve. In addition to PC, the game was released on Xbox 360, where it was and is a console exclusive. This was a huge game for the Xbox 360 era, and now Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users have no option to purchase the game, unless they want to fork over $40 to Amazon or find a second-hand copy on eBay.

Meanwhile, those after the DLC are simply out of luck. While there are still options to get your hands on an Xbox 360 copy of the game, the same can not be said of the DLC.

“That sucks such an awesome game,” reads one of the comments on the post above. Meanwhile, another comment adds: “If you can find as physical, that could work. I bought it digitally before it was delisted and still play it regularly. I’d love if it returned for people to pick up. The couch co-op is amazing.”

Valve is infamous for doing the absolute minimum with its back catalog. More so than some of its other dormant series, it appears it is completely done with Left 4 Dead, which means Xbox fans may find it increasingly difficult to play the series on modern Xbox hardware. Right now, physical copies still aren’t that hard to find nor that expensive, but over time both of these things will change.

