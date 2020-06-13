New Xbox Series X Rumor Has Xbox Fans Divided About Console

✖

A new Xbox Series X rumor has Xbox fans divided about the next-gen console, or at least one particular aspect of it. This week, Sony finally revealed the PS5 console alongside nearly 30 games for it. And it went well for Sony. The event broke streaming records and has PlayStation fans excited about the PS5 and the future of the brand. For Xbox fans, this week has been quiet, well until a new rumor about the console surfaced online, dividing many.

According to a new report, the Xbox Series X will not have a new dashboard, but the same one as the Xbox One. There will be new features added, but the UI and design will be an exact replication. The only difference will be on the technical side. For example, using it will be improved with improvements to speed.

That said, the Xbox Series X dashboard won't be the Xbox One dashboard as it is now. The report continues by alleging that the current Xbox One dashboard will be improved and tweaked in the coming months. Further, there will be a new Store app.

If any of this sounds familiar, it's because it's all been echoed in previous rumors and reports. However, this new source -- Tom Warren, a senior editor at The Verge -- is the most reliable source to report this information so far.

"I can confirm the Xbox Series X dashboard will be the same as the Xbox One," said Warren on Twitter. "Microsoft is adding some additional stuff in for the console features, but the UI and dash will be the same. Speed and perf will also be improved. I think it's a good thing that the Xbox dashboard is aligned on Xbox One and Xbox Series X. There will be improvements in the coming months, and there's a new Store app on the way. Things have been gradually improving on the dash, and will continue to do so"

It's not divulged in the report, but the reason behind this is likely Microsoft's desire to have continuity across the "Xbox family of consoles." This is something that's very important to Xbox boss Phil Spencer and his team. That said, many aren't happy about the news:

Lol. What a joke.

Glad I ain't getting one. — VideoTech_ (@VideoTech_) June 13, 2020

I thought that's been known for a while, disappointing if you ask me... That dashboard is terrible and it's only getting worse each iteration, at the SSD will make the loading of system apps a lot quicker. — Sebastian (@Sebianoti) June 13, 2020

Thats very disappointing even if u think the dash board is good. This is supposed to be next gen! And it’s supposed to be different. This XSX is just the same thing as last gen. But just stronger. Rip. I was thinking of getting the XSX but now I’m not sure — clampgoat5 (@LR_214) June 13, 2020

That's a shame, feel like Microsoft need to do their best to differentiate the Series X for the One — Blue (@TheBlueSensei) June 13, 2020

One of my favourite parts of getting a new console is using that new UI. — Rowan Copeland (@rwncop) June 13, 2020

The Xbox Series X is set to release worldwide sometime this holiday season. For more news, rumors, leaks, and all other types of coverage on the console, and everything related to it, click here or see the relevant links below:

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.