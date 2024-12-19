Xbox Users Have 24 Hours to Get Popular Star Wars Game For Free

Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series S users have 24 hours to grab a popular Star Wars game for free, however, those interested will need to meet some requirements. The new free Xbox game hails from 2017, a year where games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, PUBG, NieR Automata, Super Mario Odyssey, Persona 5, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, Resident Evil 7, What Remains of Edith Finch, Cuphead, Divinity: Original Sin II, Horizon Zero Dawn, Hellblade, Injustice 2, Assassin’s Creed Origins, Nioh, Pyre, Tekken 7, and Forza Motorsport 7 all released.

It was a pretty memorable year, which also treated Nintendo fans to the Nintendo Switch, complete with the best launch lineup in video game history. Meanwhile, 2017 even had something for Star Wars fans. In 2017, there weren’t as many Star Wars games releasing as there is now nor in the past. It was a slower time for Star Wars video games. In this slow time though, there was the revival of the Star Wars Battlefront series. The first game released in 2014, and was followed by Star Wars Battlefront II in 2017. And this game can be now be downloaded for free on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.

As noted, there are some requirements to meet though. More specifically, those on any of these consoles will need either an EA Play subscription or an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. In addition to this, the offer is only available for 24 hours.

Unlike Xbox Game Pass games though, which are locked to an active subscription, this is a free game download. In other words, even if your Xbox Game Pass or EA Play subscription lapses, you will maintain your free access to Star Wars Battlefront II.

Developed by DICE and published by EA, Star Wars Battlefront II was a contentious release at the time due to its usage of loot boxes, which were a very hot button topic throughout the Xbox One and PS4 generation. Not only were there loot boxes, but unfair gameplay advantages to be had via loot boxes. Suffice to say, the game was not well received, as evident by its 66 on Metacritic. Despite this, it sold appreciably thanks to the power of the IP, which hadn’t been run into the ground by Disney yet.

The free download on Xbox is specifically for the Celebration Edition of the game, which comes with the base game plus the following: more than 25 Hero Appearances, more than 125 Trooper and Reinforcement Appearances, more than 100 Hero and Trooper Emotes and Voice Lines, and more than 70 Hero and Trooper Victory Poses.

