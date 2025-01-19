Xbox Is Surprising Fans With Free Games Worth Over $100

Microsoft has been surprising Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users with free games, and sometimes the value of the offer has been well over $100. In this case, surprise really means surprise because the giveaways have been completely at random, however, multiple Xbox users have reported being on the receiving end of a free gift from Microsoft. To this end, one of the top posts on the Xbox Reddit page this week is a post highlighting the giveaway.

Taking to Reddit, an Xbox user relayed word of a “Just For You” deal they received from Microsoft at random. And the special deal is specifically for Destiny 2: The Light & Darkness Collection, which costs $149.99 on the Microsoft Store normally. In other words, this is a significant amount of savings.

As the name suggests, this deal is just for that user. In other words, this isn’t part of a larger promotion for Destiny 2: The Light & Darkness Collection. To this end, some Xbox users have received nothing, while others have received deals tailored to them. Some of these are other free games, but some are just substantial discounts.

“Damn that is an awesome deal,” reads one of the comments on the post. “I checked mine a few hours ago and they just offered me Party Animals for $10. Thank you Xbox, very cool.”

Another comment adds: “That is insane, £120ish down to nothing is a crazy deal. It wasn’t there for me but still.”

Other comments point out that these Just For You deals are often for games they already own, which the post above also alludes to. The automated system that works out these deals is clearly not perfect, on top of being very random. That said, sometimes they come with free games, and sometimes it’s for non-owned games, so those on Xbox consoles should keep an eye out for these deals, which regularly refresh.

To check for these deals, those interested should check the Microsoft Store app on their Xbox console and click the “Deals” button. From here, scroll down to “Special Offers” and here is where the “Just For You” deals will be.

