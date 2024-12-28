Xbox Series X Users Warned Not to Miss Out on Free Money

Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users are receiving free money from Microsoft for doing absolutely nothing as part of end-of-the-year celebrations. Gaming is an expensive hobby, and gaming on Xbox is no exception. Even with Xbox Game Pass, costs still quickly add up.

Those without any money to spend on Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X should check their Message Requests, because there is a chance free money has been provided by Microsoft. More specifically, Xbox users across console generations are reporting that a message from Microsoft was sitting in their Message Request inbox, complete with a free gift card.

The gift cards appear to all be limited to $5 and must be redeemed before January 31 and then spent within 30 days of redemption.

Right now, the giveaway seems to be random, though not that limited because multiple users on just the Xbox Reddit page have reported being on the receiving end of this free $5. To this end, there doesn’t appear to be any requirements or criteria to meet. The giveaway appears to be completely random, though there is no way of knowing this for sure.

Of course, if you don’t check your Message Requests ever you will potentially miss out on this free offer. More than this, you need to be mindful of the time requirements above or you will also potentially miss out on this special promotion that Xbox typically only does once or twice a year at max.

While $5 isn’t a ton of money, it buys the following discounted and noteworthy games right now from the Xbox Store: Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Firewatch, Gris, Okami HD, Darkest Dungeon, Axiom Verge, Axiom Verge 2, SteamWorld Dig 2, Civilization VI, The Last Campfire, Tails of Iron, What Remains of Edith Finch, Paradise Killer, Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil, Resident Evil 5, Resident Evil 0, Resident Evil 6, Cloudpunk, Burnout Paradise Remastered, Mortal Kombat 11, Turok, Mega Man, and much more.

