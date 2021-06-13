New Xbox E3 2021 Rumor Leaves Fans Disappointed

✖

A prominent industry insider has released a list of Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC games that Xbox fans shouldn't expect to see tomorrow at Xbox/Bethesda's E3 2021 showcase. And the list includes some pretty big games. For example, the new Fable game revealed last year won't be present. Nor will the Perfect Dark reboot, which was revealed last December at The Game Awards. What else won't be there? Gears 6.

The report comes the way of industry insider Jeff Grubb, who also relayed word that we won't see Hellblade 2, a game many are expecting to see, partially because some fairly prominent insiders and leakers have claimed it will be present.

What else won't be at the showcase? Well, according to Grubb, Obsidian's new RPG, Avowed, also won't be present. Joining it in absence will apparently be Project Dragon, the rumored new game from Hitman developer IO Interactive, and Compulsion Games, the makers of We Happy Few, who is working on a new game, but right now we don't know what this game is.

While Xbox fans shouldn't expect to see these games, there's plenty not on this list still on the table, such as Starfield and Wolfenstein 3.

That said, while you may be safe to assume these games won't be showing up, it's also important to remember that all of this unofficial. The source in question is considered reliable and reputable by many, but they have been wrong on several occasions.

