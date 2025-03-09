Xbox Series X Users Can Buy One of the Best Trilogies in Video Games For $6 (Usually $60)

Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users can currently buy one of the best trilogies in video games for just $6 thanks to a 90 percent discount. Normally the Xbox game costs $60, so this represents a savings of $54. As for the deal, it comes the way of the Microsoft Store, and is consequently for a digital copy of the Xbox game. That said, the deal is only available for a limited time. More specifically, it is only available until March March 18.

At $6, each game in the trilogy is effectively just $2. More than this, $2 for each game and all DLC for each game, which in the case of two of the three games, is a substantial amount of DLC.

As for the trilogy, it got its start in 2007, a year headlined by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, BioShock, Halo 3, Portal, Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune, The Witcher, Rock Band, Skate, God of War 2, Super Mario Galaxy, Team Fortress 2, Metroid Prime 3, Assassin’s Creed, Crysis, and Mass Effect. As this list conveys, it was a legendary year for gaming.

The best game from this list is naturally a debate, but many would say Mass Effect. Even more would say this about Mass Effect 2 in 2010. And the same applies to Mass Effect 3 and 2012. Those that have never experienced this legendary RPG trilogy, whether at all or to completion, now have the chance to remedy this because it is the Mass Effect Legendary Edition that is currently $5.99 on the Xbox Store.

This 2021 release doesn’t just feature all three games, but all of the DLC content released throughout the trilogy, which is some of the best content in the trilogy. More than this, all of the content has been remastered and brought closer to modernity.

“One person is all that stands between humanity and the greatest threat it’s ever faced,” reads an official description of the collection on the Microsoft Store. “Relive the legend of Commander Shepard in the highly acclaimed Mass Effect trilogy with the Mass Effect Legendary Edition. Includes single-player base content and over 40 DLC from Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3 games, including promo weapons, armors, and packs – remastered and optimized for 4K Ultra HD. Experience an amazingly rich and detailed universe where your decisions have profound consequences on the action and the outcome.”

Those on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X that decide to take advantage of this Microsoft Store deal should expect a series that, at minimum, will take 60 hours to complete. However, completionists will want closer to 140 hours with the sci-fi RPG trilogy. Meanwhile, to download the BioWare and EA trilogy, Xbox users will need to be prepared to make room for a 93.83 GB download.

