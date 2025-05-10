Microsoft Store Just Disappeared 27 Xbox Games Without Warning

The Microsoft Store in Europe just disappeared 27 different Xbox One and Xbox Series X games from existence, leaving Xbox users no option to purchase said games. Thankfully, for the rest of the world, this is only the case in Europe. Europe is a big place though, which means millions and millions can no longer buy 27 Xbox games, at least via the Microsoft Store.

Given that the Xbox games come from various different developers and publishers, it is safe to assume this is nothing more than a Microsoft Store bug. That said, No Gravity Games, in particular, has been impacted, as all of its games are included in the 27 delistings.

Softening the blow is the fact there are some random and fairly inconsequential games fluffing this number out. However, there are a few notable games such as Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Super Meat Boy Forever, Song of the Deep, and Hyper Light Drifter.

More specifically, the following Xbox games have been removed from the Microsoft Store in European markets: Abo Khashem, Alder’s Blood: Definitive Edition, Cats and the Other Lives, Creepy Tale, Creepy Tale 2, Destropolis, Exorder, Flippin Kaktus, Grim Dawn: Definitive Edition, Gylt, House, Hyper Light Drifter, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Mundaun

One True Hero, Ooblets, Paper Dolls Original, Primal Light, Quest Hunter, REKT! High Octane Stunts, Song of the Deep, Spooky’s Jump Scare Mansion: HD Renovation, Steve, Jackson’s Sorcery!, Strike Force Kitty, SuperMash, Super Meat Boy Forever, and Will You Snail.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on the stranger Microsoft Store delisting. If this changes, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, all of these games will presumably return in the coming days and weeks because this is almost certainly just a bug. Games get delisted often, but not this many at once, let alone from a variety of publishers.

