One of the Greatest Xbox Games Ever Released Is on Sale for Just $1.99

One of the greatest Xbox games ever released — available on Xbox One, and playable on Xbox Series X via backward compatibility — is one sale for just $1.99 thanks to a 90 percent discount on the Microsoft Store that dramatically reduces its normal $19.99 price point. This is also the cheapest the game in question has ever cost on the Microsoft Store. The only catch is the offer is only available until August 27. Any Xbox gamer reading this after August 27, has unfortunately missed out on the deal.

As some may remember, when the game in question was released in the summer of 2016, it was initially an Xbox One exclusive. Upon release, the game garnered a 93 on Metacritic before cementing itself as not just one of the best games of 2016, but one of the best games of all time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those that have not connected the dots yet, the mystery game in question is Inside from Danish developer Playdead. Inside is a spiritual successor to 2010’s equally acclaimed Limbo. It is also the sophomore, and most recent release, from Playdead.

Other Great Xbox Games on Microsoft Store on Sale for $5 or less

Darkest Dungeon — $3.74

Limbo — $0.99

What Remains of Edith Finch — $4.99

Graveyard Keeper — $4.99

Dicey Dungeons — $4.49

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 — $1.99



Panzer Dragoon: Remake — $2.49



Mortal Kombat 11 — $4.99

LEGO Worlds — $4.49

The First Tree — $1.99

Rogue Legacy — $1.49

Donut County — $3.89

Telling Lies — $4.99

“Hunted and alone, a boy finds himself drawn into the center of a dark project,” reads an official blurb about the game. “Try Playdead’s award-winning indie adventure game. Inside is a dark, narrative-driven platformer combining intense action with challenging puzzles. It has been critically acclaimed for its moody art style, ambient soundtrack and unsettling atmosphere.”

Anyone who checks out Inside via this limited-time Microsoft Store deal should anticipate a game that is about three to four hours long, with no replayability. That said, the few hours Inside does offer is some of the best content on the Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.

For more Xbox coverage — including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest deals like this one as it all relates to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Game Pass as well — click here.