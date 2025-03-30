Microsoft Store Has Buy 1 Get 1 Free Sale for Xbox Fans (48 Hours Only)

The Microsoft Store has a Buy 1 Get 1 Free sale for Xbox fans on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The catch is the sale is only live for 48 hours from the moment of writing this. In other words, it is set to expire on April 1. Meanwhile, those hoping to grab free Xbox games are going to be left disappointed as the sale is limited to DLC and expansion content for games rather than full games themselves.

Featured in the sale are games and series such as Assassin’s Creed, Dead Island, Dying Light, Far Cry, Ghost Recon, Hot Wheels, Metro, Mortal Kombat, Prince of Persia, Kingdom Come Deliverance, Payday, Saints Row, South Park, and The Division. As you can see, in particular, lots of Ubisoft IP is featured.

Below, you can check out all of the DLC content featured in the latest Buy Guy 1 Free sale on the Microsoft Store. It’s important to note, the sale is only available on Xbox consoles. Those that try and access the web version of the Microsoft Store will not find the special and limited time promotion.

Aces of the Lugtwaffe Squadron Nebelgeschwader – $14.99

Across the Obelisk – $24.99

Across the Obelisk: Amelia, the Queen $4.99

Across the Obelisk: The Wolf Wars $9.99

AEW: Fight Forever All Season Pass Bundle – $39.99

Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag Season Pass – $19.99

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Master Assassin Upgrade Bundle 1 – $39.99

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Master Assassin Upgrade Bundle 2 – $29.99

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Season Pass – $39.99

Assassin’s Creed Origins Season Pass – $39.99

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok – $39.99

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass – $39.99

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla The Siege of Paris – $24.99

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Season Pass – $39.99

Call of the Wild: The Angler Gold Fishing DLC – $29.99

Dead Island 2 Expansion Pass – $15.99

Dead Island 2 Haus – $6.99

Dead Island 2 SoLA – $9.99

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed Costume Pack – $4.99

Dying Light Classified Operation Bundle – $2.99

Dying Light Dieselpunk Bundle – $2.99

Dying Light Hellraid – $9.99

Dying Light Shu Warrior Bundle – $2.99

Far Cry 5 Season Pass – $29.99

Far Cry 6 Game of the Year Upgrade Pass – $59.99

Far Cry 6 Season Pass – $39.99

Fishing: North Atlantic A.F. Theriault – $6.99

Fishing: North Atlantic Scallops – $12.99

Funko Fusion Wicked Movie Pack 1 – $4.99

Funko Fusion Wicked Movie Pack 2 – $4.99

Generation Zero Action Hero Bundle – $32.99

Ghost Recon Breakpoint Year 1 Pass – $39.99

Ghost Recon Wildlands Season Pass – $39.99

Golf With Your Friends Corrupted Forest Course – $4.99

Golf With Your Friends Fairytale Fables Pack – $3.99

Golf With Your Friends Peaceful Pines Course – $8.99

Hamster Playground Adventure and Style DLC Pack – $19.99

Hamster Playground Fun and Challenge Games Pack – $9.99

Hell Let Loose False Front – $4.99

Hell Let Loose Hot Drop – $4.99

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 Acceleracers Expansion Pack – $9.99

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 Fast and Furious Expansion Pass – $9.99

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 Made in Italy Expansion Pack – $9.99

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 Season Pass Vol. 1 – $29.99

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 Season Pass Vol. 2 – $29.99

House Flipper Garden – $19.99

House Flipper Luxury – $19.99

House Flipper Pets – $19.99

Hunt: The Showdown 1896 Fear the Reaper – $9.99

Hunt: The Showdown 1896 Shrine Maiden’s Hell – $9.99

Hunt: The Showdown 1896 Taker of Trophies – $9.99

Hunt: The Showdown 1896 The Last Laugh – $9.99

Hunt: The Showdown 1896 The Shadow Under the Cowl – $9.99

Kingdom Come: Deliverance DLC Collection – $19.99

Koh-Lanta: The Return of the Adventurers – $1.99

Lawn Mowing Simulator Ancient Britain DLC – $4.99

Lawn Mowing Simulator Dino Safari DLC – $4.99

Metro Exodus Expansion Pass – $14.99

Mortal Kombat 1 Conan – $7.99

Mortal Kombat 1 Cyrax – $7.99

Mortal Kombat 1 Ermac – $7.99

Mortal Kombat 1 Ghostface – $7.99

Mortal Kombat 1 Homelander – $7.99

Mortal Kombat 1 Noob Saibot – $7.99

Mortal Kombat 1 Omni-Man – $7.99

Mortal Kombat 1 Peacemaker – $7.99

Mortal Kombat 1 Quan Chi – $7.99

Mortal Kombat 1 Sektor – $7.99

Mortal Kombat 1 Shang Tsung – $7.99

Mortal Kombat 1 Takeda – $7.99

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Iroh Brawl Pack $6.99

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Mr. Krabs Brawl Pack – $6.99

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 RockSteady Brawl Pack – $6.99

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Zuko Brawl Pack – $6.99

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway Turbo Pack – $14.99

Payday 3 Year 1 Pass – $29.99

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Complete Upgrade Pack – $9.99

Riders Republic Skate Plus Pack – $39.99

Riders Republic Year 1 Pass – $39.99

Saints Row Expansion Pass – 15.99

Sherlock Holmes Chapter One M for Mystery DLC – $9.99

Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Mycroft’s Pride DLC – $9.99

Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Saints and Sinners DLC – $4.99

Sker Ritual Invasion of the Brain Eaters – $3.99

Sker Ritual Siren’s Song – $3.99

Sker Ritual The Skerville Slasher – $3.99

South Park: Snow Day Season Pass – $24.99

South Park: The Fractured but Whole Season Pass – $19.99

The Ascent Cyber Heist – $9.99

The Callisto Protocol Contagion Bundle – $9.99

The Callisto Protocol Final Transmission – $14.99

The Callisto Protocol Riot Bundle – $9.99

The Division 2: Warlords of New York Expansion – $29.99

The Game of Life 2 Shady Shores World – $5.99

The Game of Life 2 Superhero World – $5.99

The Game of Life 2 Under the Sea World – $5.99

The Hunter: Call of the Wild Weapons and Companions Bundle – $24.99

The Sisters 2: Road to Fame Kigurumi – $1.99

The Smurfs 2: The Prisoner of the Green Stone Corrupted Outfit / Farmer Outfit / Adorable Outfit – $4.99

Train Sim World 5: DB BR 363

Train Sim World 5: Harlem Line Grand Central – $29.99

Train Sim World 5: Ruhr Sieg Nord – $24.99

Tropico 5 Epic Meltdown – $7.99

Tropico 5 Espionage – $7.99

Tropico 5 Paradise Lost – $7.99

Tropico 5 Waterborne – $7.99

Undisputed The Problem Child Pack – $19.99

Undisputed: WBC Pack – $21.99

Way of the Hunter: Map Pack 1 – $19.99

Way of the Hunter: Map Pack 2 – $19.99

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Movies Bundle – $7.99

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? NBA / NHL / MLB / NFL DLC Bundle – $2.99

World of Warships: Legends Small Treasure – $4.99

H/T, GR.