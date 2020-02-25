Xbox One Update Adds Long Overdue Feature

Today, Microsoft dropped a new Xbox One update that notably overhauls the game’s dashboard, which was in desperate need of a freshening. Meanwhile, Microsoft also revealed the new Xbox Games With Gold titles today. That said, the most notably news on the Xbox front is not the new Games with Gold titles or the dashboard overhaul, but the addition of a long overdue feature.

If you game on Xbox, you know you can’t eject a disc from the console using the Xbox One controller. Since the console launched in 2013, Xbox gamers have been asking for Microsoft to remedy this, but for seven years Microsoft ignored the demand. However, that changed today. Now you can finally eject a disc without getting up.

With the new update, you can now eject a disc from the console by simply pressing the X button while hovering over said media on the home dashboard screen. Of course, you will still need to get up to put a new disc in, so the feature isn’t that useful, but it’s one people have been asking for nonetheless.

That said, the reason the feature does have some use is because the eject button is prone to breaking. Previously, this rendered your physical discs useless, but now you can bypass this issue, if it ever arises.

As you may know, this has been a feature on the PS4 since the console launched. And as someone who used to do a lot of gaming on the PlayStation console, I can say that I hardly used the feature, but I’m glad others are excited to have it. The Xbox 360 had it, so it’s strange it didn’t launch with the Xbox One, but clearly Microsoft didn’t think it was that relevant in an increasingly all digital market.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Will you be making use of this feature?