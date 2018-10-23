New Xbox Trailer Shows Off a Badass Lara Croft, Master Chief, and More

Halo, Tomb Raider, Fallout 76 – These a few of the iconic franchises highlighted in the latest commercial for Xbox One as the video invites gamers to “jump in” and explore what the console has to offer. But first, the 60-second adventures with a skydive – because why not?

As seen in the video above, the mini-adventure kicks off with a woman getting ready to skydive out of a plane and into a whirlwind of epic gaming adventures. From seeing more of the Wasteland in Fallout 76 – whose Beta starts today, by the way – to the iconic Master Chief from the Xbox-exclusive Halo franchise, there is tons of excitement crammed into one tiny video and honestly? We’re here for it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Plus – can we just give a nod to that Alexios cameo from Assassin’s Creed Odyssey because we still aren’t over that game and don’t regret one bit giving it a perfect – well-earned – score.

Once this mysterious woman lands, we see a plethora of Xbox titles playing across buildings, as well as the expected Forza Horizon nod and ending on a pretty awesome moment when the crowd ends up formulating the Xbox One logo.

Whether you are sticking with your vanilla Xbox One or decided to upgrade to the Xbox One X, there’s a lot to love about the Microsoft platform and this 60-second video proves just that. Plus, this system is backwards compatible with over 500 titles to be enjoyed spanning across previous generations. New adventures, or old friends, this Xbox One trailer has got us hyped!

Interested in replaying through some of the older titles from the featured franchises? Here’s what you need to know about Backwards Compatibility, as well as a full list of games featured right here:

How it works is players can take their old 360 discs and put it into the Xbox One. The system will read it and update the title just like any other game. Unlike the PlayStation 4, you aren’t expected to re-pay for a game you already own. No longer have the disc or see an older title that you never picked up? A digital version of the game will be available for purchase in the Microsoft store.