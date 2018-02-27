Xbox One X Enhancements for The Witcher 2, Crackdown, Fable and More Now Live

For owners of that shiny new Xbox One X, there’s good news! A couple of favorite titles from the Xbox 360 titles are not only backwards compatible, but just received a significant enhancement boost as well for this generation.

Whether you’re wanting to re-live the glory days of The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings, or looking at arming up in Crackdown, there are quite a few new additions that have been added to the Xbox One X Enhanced list to keep the gameplay experience fresh no matter what your genre of choice is.

“Starting today, four new Xbox 360 titles will be enhanced for Xbox One X, which includes The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings, Forza Horizon, Fable Anniversary and Crackdown, the newest addition available now in the Xbox One Backward Compatibility library. We’re also excited to release a new graphics setting for enhanced Xbox 360 titles on Xbox One X to give you more control over your gaming experience,”

Crackdown

Crackdown pushes the action-driving hybrid genre into the next generation with the first ever truly 3-D playground. Gamers will enforce justice by any means necessary in Pacific City, a crime-ridden urban center built to encourage the exploration of the full width, depth and height of the city. Coupled with highly innovative co-op gameplay – a genre first – and an interactive world where nearly anything can be used as a weapon, gamers will be able to create a volatile cocktail of judicial oppression as they clean up the streets.

From the game’s initial concept to final design, Real Time Worlds focused on delivering dynamic, engaging cooperative gameplay for double the carnage, action and intensity.

Fable Anniversary

Fully re-mastered with HD visuals and audio, Fable Anniversary is a stunning rendition of the original game that will delight faithful fans and new players alike!

The all new Heroic difficulty setting will test the mettle of even the most hardcore Fable fan. With no Resurrection Phials and even more lethal enemies to contend with, will you be able to survive?

Forge a hero based on your actions: age and evolve a hero or villain through the actions you choose and the path you follow-be it for good, evil, or in-between. Build your living legend: Through deeds and actions, build a name for yourself across the land. Recruit allies and followers. Gain glory or notoriety. Who will you be?

With an entirely new lighting system, slick new interface, all new textures, models and gameplay, Fable Anniversary is the full HD, definitive Fable experience.

The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings

The player is Geralt of Rivia, a professional monster slayer, a Witcher. Entangled in the political turmoil that engulfed Temeria, Geralt helped quell the rebellion of the Order of the Flaming Rose. Soon after, he saved King Foltest’s life when the monarch was attacked by a witcher-like assassin. He continues to protect the king, serving as his bodyguard as Foltest strives to bring peace to his kingdom. The Order’s last bastions have yielded to the royal army, yet one more task remains – the Baroness La Valette announced her secession from the realm, and her fortress must be taken. A month after the attempted assassination, Foltest’s armies stand at the gates of La Valette Castle, preparing for a final assault. Still at Foltest’s side, Geralt is among them, unable to begin his personal quest to discover the mysterious assassin’s origin and identity…

Forza Horizon

Forza Horizon is an action-racing game with authentic Forza feel, set on the open roads of Colorado with a lively music festival backdrop.

Enjoy visceral, moment to moment gameplay with Forza authenticity, quality, and attention to detail

Race against planes and helicopters in showcase challenges

Speed down some of the best driving roads in the world, both pavement and dirt

Discover hidden challenges and collectibles

Access multiple modes and events, 2-8 person multiplayer, season pass, and add-on content packs with your Xbox LIVE account

Smash through fences and picnic tables or drift through civilian traffic at high speeds to gain fame

Drive at night with the first full 24-hour light cycle in the history of the Forza franchise

Explore a re-imagined, environmentally diverse Colorado with red rocks, an aspen reservoir, and small towns

Listen to a variety of radio stations curated by BBC One DJ and music festival promoter Rob da Bank

Better with Kinect: Voice-activated GPS adds to the seamless, open-road environment

Full List and How to Get it:

Here is the full list of Xbox 360 games that are in the Xbox One X Enhanced catalog:

Assassin’s Creed



Crackdown



Fable Anniversary



Fallout 3



Forza Horizon



Gears of War 3



Halo 3



Mirror’s Edge



Oblivion



Skate 3



The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings

“When you play Enhanced Xbox 360 games on Xbox One X, you can now choose how to experience them—with enhanced graphics or in their original form,” according to Xbox. “Enhanced graphics will be turned on by default, running your game with higher resolution, 9X the pixel count, increased texture details and antialiasing, allowing you to enjoy greater visual clarity than ever before. If you turn off the Graphics setting, the graphics will be comparable to the experience on Xbox One or Xbox One S. Here’s how to access the setting.”

Note, once you change the setting, you’ll need to restart the game: