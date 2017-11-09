Xbox One X Enhanced Games List: Assassin’s Creed, Injustice 2 And Over 80 More Confirmed
Whether fair or not, the upcoming Xbox One X is gaining a reputation as a system without a lot of support. Microsoft showed a ton of games at the E3 2017 press conference, but a lot of their traditional big guns (Halo, Gears or War) were missing in action, and there's some confusion about which games will be receiving special visual enhancements on the Xbox One X.
Well, thankfully, helpful NeoGAF poster Banjo-Kazooie went and rounded up a list of all the confirmed Xbox One X enhanced games, and it's actually fairly impressive. Over 80 upcoming or existing games will look better on the Xbox One X, including big third-party titles like Assassin's Creed Origins, Destiny 2, and Star Wars Battlefront II, and, of course, Microsoft games like Crackdown 3, Forza Motorsport 7, and Sea of Thieves.
Scroll on down for the full list of Xbox One X enhanced games, with specific features like 4K resolution and HDR support listed where available…
Upcoming Xbox One X Enhanced Games
The following upcoming games will, in many cases, have day-one Xbox One X enhancements. In addition to games mentioned above, titles like The Evil Within 2, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, and Anthem will also be getting an Xbox One X spit-shine.
- Agents of Mayhem
- Anthem (4K checkerboard/30FPS)
- Ashen
- Assassin's Creed: Origins (Dynamic 4K/30FPS)
- Black Desert
- Chess Ultra
- Code Vein
- Conan Exiles (4K, Supporting Xbox One X "at a later date")
- Crackdown 3 (4K/30FPS)
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Destiny 2
- Dragon Ball Fighter Z
- Evil Within 2 (4K, HDR)
- F1 2017 (4K, 60FPS, HDR Support, "other graphical improvements")
- Far Cry 5
- Farming Simulator 18
- FIFA 18 - 4K
- Fortnite (4K/30FPS)
- Forza Motorsport 7 (Native 4K/60FPS, HDR)
- Hello Neighbor
- Killing Floor 2
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm
- Madden NFL 18 - 4K
- Metro Exodus
- Middle Earth: Shadow of War (Native 4K/30 FPS, HDR)
- NBA 2K18
- Need for Speed Payback
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps - 4K
- Path of Exile - 4K, 60FPS
- Playerunknown's Battlegrounds
- Project Cars 2 (4K/60FPS)
- Raiders of the Broken Planet (Improved visuals, 4K, HDR)
- Sea of Thieves
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- State of Decay 2 (4K, HDR)
- Super Lucky's Tale (4K/60FPS)
- The Artful Escape
- The Last Night
- Wolfenstein: The New Colossus (4K, HDR)
Already-Released Xbox One X Enhanced Games
A number of games that are already out will get Xbox One X visual overhauls via patches. Halo 5: Guardians, Battlefield 1, and Fallout 4 are among the biggest games being supported.
- Ark: Survival Evolved - 1080p/60FPS
- Astroneer
- Battlefield 1
- Dead Rising 4
- Dishonored 2
- DOOM
- Dovetail Games Euro Fishing
- Elder Scrolls Online (4K/30FPS)
- Elite Dangerous (4K)
- Everspace
- Fallout 4
- Farming Simulator 17
- Final Fantasy XV (4K, HDR)
- For Honor
- Forza Horizon 3
- Gears of War 4 (4K/30FPS for Campaign/Horde and 4K/60FPS for Versus, HDR Support, higher resolution textures, dynamic shadows, improved reflections)
- Halo 5 – (4K)
- Halo Wars 2
- Hitman
- Homefront: The Revolution
- Injustice 2
- Killer Instinct – (4K)
- Mantis Burn Racing
- Minecraft
- Outlast 2
- Paladins: Champions of the Realm (Native 4K/60FPS)
- Portal Knights
- Pure Chess
- Resident Evil 7
- RiME
- Rocket League
- Skyrim SE
- Slime Rancher
- SMITE (Native 4K/60FPS)
- SUPERHOT
- Tekken 7
- The Surge
- Titanfall 2
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide
- We Happy Few
- Witcher 3
- World of Tanks (Native 4K, "extra bells and whistles")
You really can't complain about that lineup! With a few exceptions (the Call of Duty series being the biggest one), most of the biggest games of the past couple years will look better on the Xbox One X. Whether that's worth $500 to you is your decision.
The Xbox One X enhances store shelves on November 7. You can check out WWG's latest Xbox coverage here.