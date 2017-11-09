Xbox One X Enhanced Games List: Assassin’s Creed, Injustice 2 And Over 80 More Confirmed

Upcoming Xbox One X Enhanced Games (Photo: Ubisoft) The following upcoming games will, in many cases, have day-one Xbox One X enhancements. In addition to games mentioned above, titles like The Evil Within 2, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, and Anthem will also be getting an Xbox One X spit-shine. Agents of Mayhem

Anthem (4K checkerboard/30FPS)

Ashen

Assassin's Creed: Origins (Dynamic 4K/30FPS)

Black Desert

Chess Ultra

Code Vein

Conan Exiles (4K, Supporting Xbox One X "at a later date")

Crackdown 3 (4K/30FPS)

Deep Rock Galactic

Destiny 2

Dragon Ball Fighter Z

Evil Within 2 (4K, HDR)

F1 2017 (4K, 60FPS, HDR Support, "other graphical improvements")

Far Cry 5

Farming Simulator 18

FIFA 18 - 4K

Fortnite (4K/30FPS)

Forza Motorsport 7 (Native 4K/60FPS, HDR)

Hello Neighbor

Killing Floor 2

Life is Strange: Before the Storm

Madden NFL 18 - 4K

Metro Exodus

Middle Earth: Shadow of War (Native 4K/30 FPS, HDR)

NBA 2K18

Need for Speed Payback

Ori and the Will of the Wisps - 4K

Path of Exile - 4K, 60FPS

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds

Project Cars 2 (4K/60FPS)

Raiders of the Broken Planet (Improved visuals, 4K, HDR)

Sea of Thieves

Star Wars Battlefront II

State of Decay 2 (4K, HDR)

Super Lucky's Tale (4K/60FPS)

The Artful Escape

The Last Night

Wolfenstein: The New Colossus (4K, HDR) prevnext

Already-Released Xbox One X Enhanced Games (Photo: Warner Bros. Interactive) A number of games that are already out will get Xbox One X visual overhauls via patches. Halo 5: Guardians, Battlefield 1, and Fallout 4 are among the biggest games being supported. Ark: Survival Evolved - 1080p/60FPS

Astroneer

Battlefield 1

Dead Rising 4

Dishonored 2

DOOM

Dovetail Games Euro Fishing

Elder Scrolls Online (4K/30FPS)

Elite Dangerous (4K)

Everspace

Fallout 4

Farming Simulator 17

Final Fantasy XV (4K, HDR)

For Honor

Forza Horizon 3

Gears of War 4 (4K/30FPS for Campaign/Horde and 4K/60FPS for Versus, HDR Support, higher resolution textures, dynamic shadows, improved reflections)

Halo 5 – (4K)

Halo Wars 2

Hitman

Homefront: The Revolution

Injustice 2

Killer Instinct – (4K)

Mantis Burn Racing

Minecraft

Outlast 2

Paladins: Champions of the Realm (Native 4K/60FPS)

Portal Knights

Pure Chess

Resident Evil 7

RiME

Rocket League

Skyrim SE

Slime Rancher

SMITE (Native 4K/60FPS)

SUPERHOT

Tekken 7

The Surge

Titanfall 2

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands

Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide

We Happy Few

Witcher 3

World of Tanks (Native 4K, "extra bells and whistles") You really can't complain about that lineup! With a few exceptions (the Call of Duty series being the biggest one), most of the biggest games of the past couple years will look better on the Xbox One X. Whether that's worth $500 to you is your decision. The Xbox One X enhances store shelves on November 7. You can check out WWG's latest Xbox coverage here. prev