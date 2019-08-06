Gears 5 Is Getting a Limited-Edition Xbox One X Bundle

Microsoft unveiled on Tuesday what’s looking to be one of the best ways to play Gears 5 when it releases next month. The new Gears 5 Xbox One X bundle comes with a limited-edition console and a matching controller along with more games than just the newest story in the series. Separate products including a Gear of War-themed Seagate Game Drive and a mouse and keyboard combo were also announced alongside the bundle.

Available to pre-order now for $499, the bundle has an exceptional amount of content included in it considering how it’s priced at the same value that you’d get a normal Xbox One X for. The themed console and controller the bundle comes with are the highlights as seen in the video above that walks Xbox fans through the contents of the bundle. The console itself features a snowy and icy look with the Omen symbol on it while the controller is modeled after Kait Diaz’s armor.

This bundle comes with the Gears 5 Ultimate Edition that costs $79.99 itself and comes with a Character Pack along with other incentives. This Gears of War game is joined by every other main Gears of War game save for Gears of War Judgment and a month of Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass.

“This bundle features the limited edition Xbox One X, the Xbox Wireless Controller – Gears 5 Kait Diaz Limited Edition, a full-game download of Gears 5 Ultimate Edition, a full-game download of Gears of War Ultimate Edition, full-game downloads of Gears of War 2, Gears of War 3, and Gears of War 4 (note that Gears 5 and Gears of War 4 are both Xbox Play Anywhere titles, meaning they are yours to play on both Xbox One and Windows 10 PC), and 1-month memberships to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold along with in-game Ice Kait and the Ice Jack Character Skins,” a post about the bundle on the Xbox Wire said.

A standard edition of the bundle is also available that comes with most of what’s listed above, the differences being that you’ll get the base version of Gears 5 and a normal controller and console. The controller, a matching charging stand, a headset, and other accessories like the ones mentioned above were also listed in the Xbox Wire’s post.

Gears 5 launches for the Xbox One and Windows PCs on September 10th.

