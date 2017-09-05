Xbox One X’s Hefty Price Tag Is A Source Of Pride For Microsoft

(Photo: Microsoft)

This past Sunday Microsoft finally unveiled Project Scorpio, now simply called the Xbox One X, at their E3 2017 Xbox Briefing. No doubt about it, the Xbox One X is a sexy little system that boasts some impressive hardware specs, but a lot of folks are having a tough time getting over the console's $499 price tag.

Before the big Xbox One X reveal, many analysts, including the infamous Michael Pachter, were predicting/demanding a $399 price point, but it seems Microsoft is unrepentant about overshooting that mark.

In an interview on Geoff Keighley on his YouTube Live at E3 show, Xbox head of marketing Aaron Greenberg spun the Xbox One X's eye-watering price tag as a good thing…

"We're proud of the pricing. The fact is we designed this to be a premium product that has the most power, the most performance that has ever been seen, no compromises; true 4K gaming. Look at something like Forza that is delivering that native 4K, 60 frames per second. That takes an incredibly powerful GPU. That takes a lot of memory. That takes really unique design. So we designed it with no compromises. We did not build this to be a low-price box. We built this to be a premium product for people that want the very, very best console games they've ever seen."

Okay, I get it, compromises are bad, but you know who has to compromise? Gamers with limited budgets, which is pretty much all of them. I have a feeling a lot of them are going to compromise by not buying an Xbox One X. The world works on compromises, Microsoft.

The Xbox One X delivers the 4K heat on November 7. You can read up on the system's specs, supported games, and much more, right here.

