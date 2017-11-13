The Xbox One X Outsold the PlayStation 4 Pro at Launch

The Xbox One X sold far more consoles in its first week than the PlayStation 4 Pro did according to data from retailers in the UK.

According to GamesIndustry.biz who recently reported on the sales figures for the Xbox One X, the enhanced Xbox sold over 80,000 units within the first couple of days that it was available. Compared to PlayStation’s upgraded console, the PlayStation 4 Pro, it outsold it within the launch week by quite a bit.

The raw data for the Xbox One X’s sales came in at 67,000, but with the console sales upweighted by 20 percent, according to GamesIndustry.biz, it outsold the PS4 Pro which sold just over 50,000 units when it was released. But whether you use the raw data or the upweighted figure, the Xbox One X still outsold the PS4 Pro either way that you look at it.

Comparing the Xbox One X’s launch week to other consoles, the data from retailers also means that the new Xbox sold as many units as the Nintendo Switch did during the first week that it was released in March. It should be noted that both the Nintendo Switch and the PS4 Pro were both affected by shortages of the consoles, a detail that still doesn’t take away from the impressive figures that Microsoft can boast once they confirm the Xbox One X sales.

The Xbox One X still didn’t sell as much as the base Xbox One when it was released, nor did it outsell the base PS4 that outsold the Xbox One. But many analysts predicted that the Xbox One X wouldn’t perform well at all, though it looks as though thousands of Xbox fans have proven them wrong so far.

Microsoft hasn’t been reporting on their console figures for a couple of years now, but more retailers will likely come forward soon with their earnings reports to confirm the numbers, perhaps even raise them. These figures shown above are also restricted to the UK, so the sales of the consoles in the US and other areas will also play a huge part into factoring the overall success of the Xbox One X.