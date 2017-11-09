Unique Start-up Screen Hinted at for the Xbox One X

Those who purchase an Xbox One X will be able to set their console apart from other Xbox One versions right from the beginning with a special start-up screen that’s supposedly going to be included.

Xbox owners have likely gotten quite accustomed to the start-up sequence that’s been used for the Xbox One since it was released, but if any new version of the Xbox One were to be deserving of the special screen, it’d certainly be the Xbox One X. With the power and quality that it boasts, a new start-up geared only towards the Xbox One X would be the perfect way to kick off the experience of owning the most powerful console available.

The idea that the Xbox One X will likely have a start-up screen unique to the console comes from a reply on Twitter from Microsoft’s Albert Penello.

When asked about the possibility of having a special sequence in the beginning that would emphasize the “X” part of the Xbox One X, Penello’s reply was short, sweet, and definitely promising.

The suggestion that it would indeed have its own start-up screen isn’t one of the most pressing concerns with the new console, but that didn’t stop prospective buyers from being excited about the news. Judging from the replies to Penello’s tweet, the small gesture to Xbox One X owners will likely go a long way.

Are You Interested in a Special Start-up Screen?