Xbox’s Original Hand-Crampingly Huge Controller Is Making A Comeback

Microsoft may have just unveiled the new, ultra-powerful Xbox One X, but maybe you aren't interested in the future? Maybe you're feeling nostalgic for the original Xbox that started it all? Well, do I have good news for you!

Accessory maker Hyperkin has announced they plan to release The Duke, a replica of the original wrist-snapping beast of a controller that shipped with the Xbox in 2001. Out of context pictures don't do this controller justice – it was a ridiculous 7 inches wide, as thick as a club sandwich, and weighed around two pounds. It's definitely a relic of a different era, as controllers go in the direction of the tiny Nintendo Joy-Con. But hey, maybe you have Andre the Giant mitts and are looking for a roomier option!

Here's how Hyperkin describes their new replica:

"Nicknamed 'The Duke,' the controller for the original Xbox was big, bold and tough. Hyperkin, in partnership with Xbox, is bringing back The Duke for the Xbox One family of devices (Xbox One, Xbox One S, and Xbox One X) and Windows 10 PCs. Hyperkin's Research and Development team sought the assistance and the blessing of Seamus Blackley, who played an integral part in the original Xbox team. The Duke sports a faithful recreation of the original controller's form-factor with some updated features: a logo display screen, left and right bumpers, and a 9 ft. detachable cable."

As mentioned, Seamus Blackley, designer of the original Xbox, was involved in bringing The Duke back to life.

As promised, I am doing actual work to see if we can release a new Duke. Please stay tuned! RT if psyched! pic.twitter.com/BhkKEk7IUQ — Seamus Blackley (@SeamusBlackley) December 6, 2016

No release date or pricing details have been released, but it should be out in time for the November 7 release of the Xbox One X. Play your new cutting-edge console with a controller that may be bigger than it is!

