Xbox Gives Out New The Outer Worlds 2 Freebie Ahead of Release

Xbox has just given out a new freebie associated with The Outer Worlds 2 ahead of the game’s impending launch. Set to arrive next week on October 29th, The Outer Worlds 2 is going to be one of Xbox’s biggest first-party games to release in the final months of 2025. As such, it’s now looking to drive up anticipation for the RPG further by handing out a new digital item that all Xbox users can look to snag for themselves.

As of this week, Xbox has released a new dynamic theme that Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S owners can use for themselves. The theme is specifically based on the key art for The Outer Worlds 2, which features the game’s de facto mascot, “Moon Man”. Since this is a dynamic background, the image itself features some movement, specifically in the form of ships that can be seen flying in the background. Best of all, this theme is completely free of charge and can be used by anyone who has an Xbox Series X or S platform.

How Do You Get This Xbox Freebie?

If you’re not already aware, dynamic themes for Xbox consoles can be found in the settings menu of the hardware. All you have to do is navigate to the “Personalization” tab once you enter the settings, which should lead you to a “My Background” option. From here, you should see this new The Outer Worlds 2 dynamic background in the midst of a much larger slate of themes. Once you select it, you can then apply it to have it become the new backdrop of your Xbox dashboard.

Backgrounds like this are released by Xbox pretty frequently, with the publisher typically releasing them for special occasions of some sort. This time around, it was clearly done to coincide with The Outer Worlds 2 becoming available. As such, it’s always worth checking your “My Background” tab to see if new themes were added by Xbox that you might not have been aware of.

As mentioned, The Outer Worlds 2 will officially launch next week on October 29th and will come to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. Those looking to play the game even earlier can purchase the Premium Edition, which will grant access five days earlier on October 24th.

