Xbox Boss Teases "Big Update" for PC

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has recently teased that a major new update for the Xbox app on PC will be coming in the near future. Over the past couple of years, Xbox as a company has continued to invest heavily in the PC space. Not only has this included bringing all first-party Xbox titles to PC in addition to consoles, but also creating a PC-specific version of Xbox Game Pass. And while it remains to be seen how Xbox looks to evolve when it comes to PC next, it looks like we should be learning more soon enough.

In a recent conversation with Same Brain, Xbox Head Phil Spencer talked more about what the company has in store for the future. While Spencer talked openly about upcoming titles like Starfield and Redfall, he also specifically mentioned that those who play Xbox games on PC can expect a large update of some sort to arrive shortly.

"As I mentioned, we're doing a lot more work on PC because I think PC is important," Spencer said. "We have a big update to our Xbox app that's actually coming in a couple weeks. We've been constantly working and taking feedback."

Phil Spencer says a "big update" is coming to the Xbox Game Pass app on PC in the next couple weeks.https://t.co/ZLzzhEBkKf pic.twitter.com/u17CuEGzLE — Okami Games (@Okami13_) October 31, 2022

Obviously, Spencer didn't say much about what this new update for the Xbox app on PC will bring with it, but the fact that he designated it as a "big" patch means that some notable overhauls could be included. Currently, the Xbox app on PC houses the platform-specific version of Game Pass as well. As such, it does seem like this update could also end up impacting Xbox Game Pass for PC in some manner.

Either way, given that the patch is set to roll out in just a few short weeks, it shouldn't take much longer until we officially learn what changes will be coming. When we have more information on that front, we'll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.

Are you someone who frequently uses the Xbox app on PC to play games? And what are you hoping to see in this future update that's coming to the platform? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.