Xbox Wants More Movies and TV Shows After Learning from Halo and Fallout

Video game adaptations are seeing a major renaissance right now. Studios are rushing to grab the rights to various video game properties, much in the same way we saw more than 2 decades ago with comic book adaptations, following the success of the first X-Men and Spider-Man films. As a result, we’ve seen a few adaptations of Xbox properties over the last few years. A Minecraft Movie is releasing in theaters next month, and both Halo and Fallout have seen adaptations through streaming services. Xbox wants to do a lot more in the future, though.

In a new interview with Variety, Xbox boss Phil Spencer talked about all of these experiences, and how they’re going to shape future adaptations. Basically, the company plans on doing a lot more movies and TV shows in the future. The goal is to use what’s learned from one project to improve on the next one. While Fallout was hugely successful, the Halo series left a lot to be desired, and was cancelled after just 2 seasons.

the halo show earned a lot of criticism from fans, largely due to its portrayal of Master chief

“We’re learning and growing through this process, which is giving us more confidence that we should do more,” Spencer told Variety. “We learned from doing ‘Halo.’ We learned from doing ‘Fallout.’ So all of these build on themselves. And obviously we’ll have a couple that miss. But what I’d say to the Xbox community that likes this work is, ‘You’re going to see more, because we’re gaining confidence and we’re learning through this.’”

Unfortunately, Spencer offers no hints about what we’ll see next, but there are plenty of candidates that make sense. Between Xbox original properties like Gears of War and Grounded, and recently acquired ones like Crash Bandicoot and Spyro the Dragon, there are plenty of strong candidates for both TV and movies. We’ve already seen the success of these adaptations translate to video game sales as well; following Fallout‘s release on Prime Video, Fallout 4 saw huge sales despite having released almost a decade prior. As Xbox transitions to focusing on multiplatform releases, these adaptations can build a lot of awareness and interest in the source material.

The jury is still out on whether the quality of A Minecraft Movie will be closer to Halo or Fallout. However, from everything shown so far, it’s clear that there’s a greater attempt being made to deliver a faithful adaptation. The movie’s creators have put in a lot of effort to make something that feels accurate to the game, and they’ve even enlisted popular Minecraft content creators like Mumbo Jumbo to make sure everything works the way it does in the games. Xbox and its partners are clearly learning from a Halo show that kept showing Master Chief without his helmet!

What Xbox movies and shows do you want to see in the future? Do you think we’ll see the quality of these adaptations increase? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!