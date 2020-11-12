Xbox Congratulates PlayStation on PS5 Launch

✖

Xbox and Microsoft offered congratulations to PlayStation and Sony this week during part two of the next-gen console launches to usher in the release of the PlayStation 5. Sony’s next-gen console and its accompanying PlayStation 5 Digital Edition became widely available on Thursday – or as widely available as orders will allow – following the release of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on Tuesday. The releases mark the end of some long waits for the new devices that people can now finally go hands-on with.

To commemorate the launch of the PlayStation 5, the Xbox team dug up an old tweet from almost exactly seven years ago. It’s the tweet the Xbox Twitter account shared back whenever the PlayStation 4 launched. As we move into a new generation of consoles, Xbox reiterated the sentiments expressed previously in a new message.

Generation after generation, it's a pleasure to game alongside you. Happy launch day @PlayStation https://t.co/715L30KiwL — Xbox (@Xbox) November 12, 2020

Following up that message, Phil Spencer and Larry Hryb, two of the most notable and community-active figures from the Xbox team, shared their own congrats on the PlayStation 5 launch.

Congratulations to all my friends at @PlayStation on your #PS5 launch today. 💙💚 — Larry Hryb (@majornelson) November 12, 2020

Congrats to Jim Ryan, @yosp, @cerny, @hermenhulst, @igTedPrice and the entire team at Sony @PlayStation on the PS5 launch. Great accomplishment during these challenging times. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) November 12, 2020

PlayStation similarly had its own response to the launch of the Xbox Series X and Series S since Microsoft’s pair of consoles came before it. The PlayStation Twitter account replied with a Mortal Kombat gif after Xbox formally announced its launch which, despite being from a fighting game, did not go the way one might’ve expected. It dug up one of the Friendships from Mortal Kombat 11 to celebrate the Xbox launch in kind.

The Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition are now available where you can find them. You can check out our review of the PlayStation 5 here and our review of the Xbox Series X here to get a feel for what the consoles are like while you wait on yours to come in.