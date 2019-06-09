Xbox Fans React to New Project Scarlett Console Reveal

Microsoft has finally unveiled its plans for the next generation of consoles, and that device in question is named Project Scarlett. This means that we don’t yet know what the real name for the Xbox is, but we know what it can do. It’s supposed to be a powerhouse when it comes to gaming with the device being four times more powerful than the Xbox One X, according to Microsoft. It’ll be able to play games at 8K and at 120 FPS, and we already know of one game that’ll be on it with the release of Halo Infinite.

If you missed the first look at the new Xbox, you can catch it again in the video below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is Project Scarlett, the most powerful and highest-performing console we’ve ever designed. #XboxE3https://t.co/8Nrh4tQvhb pic.twitter.com/7Xd6Qjfg7k — Xbox ➡️ E3 (@Xbox) June 9, 2019

As always, the big reveal was accompanied with a myriad of reactions from fans. It’s hard to dispute how big a deal the new Xbox will be if it can indeed pull off everything that Microsoft says it can, so the reactions have been overwhelmingly positive so far. If you’re looking to see what other are saying about the newest Xbox, you can find some of those reactions below.

The Specs

Xbox’s next-generation console revealed. Up to 120fps, 8k, raytracing, SSD mentioned in the trailer. “Four generations of content” implying full Xbox backwards compatability.



Project Scarlett launches on holiday 2020. pic.twitter.com/ynNNbuSVQq — HDKirin (@HDKirin) June 9, 2019

A Powerhouse

The next generation of gaming is here… 8K and 120 frame per second gaming! #XboxScarlett pic.twitter.com/levCIVpG42 — wrecktify (@wrecktify) June 9, 2019

Halo AND a New Xbox?!

Project Scarlett, the most powerful and highest performing console we’ve ever designed launches next holiday with Halo Infinite, one of the greatest game series ever created for Xbox pic.twitter.com/YxtpD6TlR1 — Larry @ #E3 (@majornelson) June 9, 2019

On the Big Stage

Project Scarlett from @Xbox releasing next year holiday with Halo! pic.twitter.com/IhGuE8csEZ — JaredFPS ✈️ E3 (@JaredFPS) June 9, 2019

The Crowd Reacts

An Inevitable Joke

BREAKING NEWS: Scarlett Johansson cast as the new Xbox #E3 pic.twitter.com/FwRVolbxqT — Walt (@_watsu) June 9, 2019

Oh No…

Project Scarlett launching with Halo



Scarlet = Red

Halo = Ring



Oh my god the Xbox is dead pic.twitter.com/LJJSGGso7a — Renekton Bot (@RenektonBot) June 9, 2019

A Reason to Keep Game Pass