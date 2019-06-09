Gaming

Xbox Fans React to New Project Scarlett Console Reveal

Microsoft has finally unveiled its plans for the next generation of consoles, and that device in […]

Microsoft has finally unveiled its plans for the next generation of consoles, and that device in question is named Project Scarlett. This means that we don’t yet know what the real name for the Xbox is, but we know what it can do. It’s supposed to be a powerhouse when it comes to gaming with the device being four times more powerful than the Xbox One X, according to Microsoft. It’ll be able to play games at 8K and at 120 FPS, and we already know of one game that’ll be on it with the release of Halo Infinite.

If you missed the first look at the new Xbox, you can catch it again in the video below.

As always, the big reveal was accompanied with a myriad of reactions from fans. It’s hard to dispute how big a deal the new Xbox will be if it can indeed pull off everything that Microsoft says it can, so the reactions have been overwhelmingly positive so far. If you’re looking to see what other are saying about the newest Xbox, you can find some of those reactions below.

