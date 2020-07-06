Xbox Renews Fable Trademark as Fable 4 Speculation Heats Up

Longtime Xbox fans have been patiently waiting for a new game in the company's Fable franchise for quite some time. It's been nearly a decade since the release of Fable III on Xbox 360, but a new game just might be in the works. Microsoft has renewed the Fable trademark, leading to heavy speculation. The trademark application was filed on June 26th, and on the form, Microsoft marked the intent to use tag with "Yes." Video game companies regularly update trademarks such as these, so it could be nothing, but that hasn't stopped fans from sharing their hopes for a fourth series entry on Xbox Series X!

