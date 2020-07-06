Xbox Renews Fable Trademark as Fable 4 Speculation Heats Up
Longtime Xbox fans have been patiently waiting for a new game in the company's Fable franchise for quite some time. It's been nearly a decade since the release of Fable III on Xbox 360, but a new game just might be in the works. Microsoft has renewed the Fable trademark, leading to heavy speculation. The trademark application was filed on June 26th, and on the form, Microsoft marked the intent to use tag with "Yes." Video game companies regularly update trademarks such as these, so it could be nothing, but that hasn't stopped fans from sharing their hopes for a fourth series entry on Xbox Series X!
It might sell some people on the Xbox Series X...
I don't want the next gen of consoles but all it would take for me to get Xbox is Fable 4... Wink wink @Microsoft @xboxuk @Xbox— Joey ✝ (@OnlyOneJoey) July 6, 2020
Come on, Microsoft!
Give us fable 4!!— nika (@nikanika4425) July 5, 2020
The time is right.
IF A NEW FABLE DROPS, I HAVE TO GET AN XBOX, AND I JUST CANNOT AFFORD THAT RIGHT NOW.— haleigh (@mcjediknight) July 5, 2020
That's a pretty big wishlist!
If a new Fable, Perfect Dark and Banjo are shown with the @Xbox show later this month i am gonna freak out.
Power. Your. Dreams.#Xbox #Perfectdark #Fable4 #Banjo pic.twitter.com/Rryyg5Twb9— Pixel Witcher ➡️ Assassin's Creed Unity🎮 (@WitcherPixel) July 4, 2020
Fans have been waiting for a long time.
Fable was the only reason I purchased an Xbox so until Fable IV is released no Xbox X for me #PS5— MedzonMeds (@MedsOnMedz) July 3, 2020
Is there an end in sight?
Not necessarily a Xbox fan, but I've been waiting for a new Fable for yearrsss.— Cr8 (@WhyCr8) July 2, 2020
Keep the faith.
If we dont get Fable 4 shown this July's Xbox event I'm gonna give up on it 🙏 Show me dem exclusives #xbox #fable— Kitarachi (@Kitarachi) July 2, 2020
Not everyone feels as passionately about it, though.
Fables overrated. They haven’t made a great fable game yet.— Damion (@MagicMarker007) July 2, 2020
