Xbox Responds To PlayStation Cross-Platform Play With Marvel Reference

By now, most have heard the news that the team behind PlayStation has done a complete 180 regarding their stance on cross-platform play, an accessibility option that other hardware companies such as Microsoft, Valve, and Nintendo have been asking for alongside gamers world-wide. Now that Sony has made this highly anticipated pivot, the team behind Xbox couldn’t help but to have a little “hold my beer” moment of their own regarding the exciting news.

In the cultured world of memes (a tip of the hat to you, sir), the “hold my beer” meme is in relation to something big (usually stupid) happening and then another party coming in for the big one-up. That’s exactly what Xbox joked about here in their latest Twitter post regarding Infinity War and the world of crossovers:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel: “Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history” Fortnite: //t.co/MXtONGWeuQ — Xbox UK (@xboxuk) September 26, 2018

Naturally, gamers had to get in on the action both with memes and words of gratitude:

This is the greatest comment I’ve ever seen — William Anthony (@W_Anthony2) September 26, 2018

It’s like… I’m dreaming Sony and Microsoft… working together? What is this life — Snedger (@Snedgie) September 26, 2018

Regardless of the jokes, it’s actually amazing news that pretty much benefits everyone both gamers and developers alike. The gaming community continues to grow and expand and cross-platform play is just another way we can all come together and play what we love.

In case you missed it, the team announced earlier today their plans to make crossplay with their platform a reality, beginning with the Battle Royale adventure. In their most recent blog post, they mentioned “The first step will be an open beta beginning today for Fortnite that will allow for cross platform gameplay, progression and commerce across PlayStation 4, Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, and Mac operating systems. We see the beta as an opportunity to conduct thorough testing that ensures cross-platform play is best on PlayStation, while being mindful about the user experience from both a technical and social perspective.”

They added, “For 24 years, we have strived to deliver the best gaming experience to our fans by providing a uniquely PlayStation perspective. Today, the communities around some games have evolved to the point where cross-platform experiences add significant value to players. In recognition of this, we have completed a thorough analysis of the business mechanics required to ensure that the PlayStation experience for our users remains intact today, and in the future, as we look to open up the platform.”

Are you excited to see this shift happen? What other games would you like to see have cross-platform play touch? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!