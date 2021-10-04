Xbox Teams Up With Rockstar Energy for Halo Infinite Cans and Rewards

Xbox and Rockstar Energy Drink have revealed a new series of Master Chief-inspired energy drink cans that come with unlockable Halo Infinite in-game content like customization options and 2XP as well as the chance to win other prizes. The possible prizes range wildly from a copy of Halo Infinite all the way to a custom Jeep Gladiator in the United States. The special collaboration is available now and will remain so through the launch of Halo Infinite for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC on December 8th, but the official rules indicate that the attached sweepstakes will actually conclude on December 31st.

More specifically, there are five collector’s edition cans with Master Chief designs from different artists on the Rockstar Energy Drink flavors Original, Sugar Free, Fruit Punch, Silver Ice, and Blackberry Goji. In order of those flavors, the artists for the cans are Matt Taylor, Oliver Barrett, Dan Mumford, Yuko Shimizu, and Hydro74. You can check out what the cans look like below:

Introducing @RockstarEnergy x Halo Infinite! The new Master Chief-inspired cans feature under-the-tab codes to unlock in-game rewards and earn prizes. Learn how you can score big with every collector's edition can: https://t.co/rdiTJM6X1P #RockstarEnergy #HaloInfinite — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) October 4, 2021

While the fact that there will be under-the-tab codes featuring in-game content and other prizes is noteworthy, it is the ultimate Grand Prize of the custom Jeep Gladiator that is most interesting. According to Xbox, the bespoke vehicle was created by Xbox and Halo and inspired by Master Chief. It features a “Master Chief-colored protective coating, massive 43″ extreme traction tires, stylized body armor, performance upgrades and pro-level suspension ready for any level of terrain from rock crawling to cruising the pavement.” The official rules assign an approximate retail value of $40,000 to the special Jeep Gladiator.

As noted above, Halo Infinite is currently set to release on December 8th for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC. The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S themselves are currently available for $499 and $299, respectively, if you can find either of them in stock anywhere. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Halo title right here.

