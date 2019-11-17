Xbox Is Done Talking About Scarlett Until 2020

Xbox’s Project Scarlett might be releasing in 2020, but don’t expect to hear more about it until next year. While at the recent X019 event, Phil Spencer, who heads up Xbox, was asked whether we might learn even more about the still-mysterious new console, or if there might be a similar event for Project Scarlett games. According to Spencer, it’ll still be a little bit before all that.

More specifically, when Spencer was asked whether there were going to be more from Xbox about games, and whether there would be a Project Scarlett version of X019 in the cards, Spencer was fairly straightforward about how there might be more about certain games, but Project Scarlett is more of a 2020 sort of thing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think we’ll actually talk about a couple more games before the end of this year,” Spencer told IGN during an interview at X019. “We have some things that we want to do. But yeah, we go into next year, we’ve said — Scarlett, we’ll talk about it next year, we’ll have great game things to talk about there as well. But I think one of the nice things about this shift in terms of going from Xbox One X to Project Scarlett is you can play the games that you’re playing today, you’ll be able to play them tomorrow and on future hardware.”

What do you think about the news that Xbox is done talking about the upcoming console until next year? Are you surprised by this development? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here’s how Microsoft and Xbox describe Project Scarlett over on its official website:

“Project Scarlett will set a new bar for console power, speed and performance, arriving Holiday 2020 alongside Halo Infinite. With a custom-designed AMD processor, high bandwidth GDDR6 memory, and a next generation solid state drive (SSD), Project Scarlett will give developers the power they need to bring their creative visions to life. Thousands of games across four console generations will look and play best on Project Scarlett.”

Project Scarlett is currently set to release Holiday 2020, which puts it in the same launch window as the PlayStation 5. Project Scarlett will almost certainly end up being nothing more than a code name, but there’s no telling what official name Xbox will go with when it launches. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Project Scarlett right here.