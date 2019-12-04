Xbox Boss Phil Spencer Announces Surprising Xbox Scarlett Milestone

This week, Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox, took home a Project Scarlett console and is already playing games on it, connecting to the Xbox community, and using his Elite Series 2 controller. As you would expect, he’s “having a blast.” Word of the Project Scarlett development milestone comes way of a new tweet from Phil Spencer that he teasingly tweeted out less than an hour ago.

“And it’s started….this week I brought my Project Scarlett console home and it’s become my primary console, playing my games, connecting to the community and yes, using my Elite Series 2 controller, having a blast,” said Phil Spencer on Twitter. “Great work by the team, 2020 is going to be an incredible year.”

Of course, it’s worth pointing out this doesn’t mean this is the final console. It’s almost certainly not, as specific and finer details are certainly subject to change in the early months of 2020 before production starts presumably sometime in the summer.

That said, as you would expect, fans of Xbox are excited to hear the console is coming along well, and are jealous that Spencer is already getting some intimate time with it.

Phil Bruh The jealousy from me is real — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) December 4, 2019

Most of us Xbox owners right now pic.twitter.com/s52E3WXcJV — Donte (@DonteJMoody) December 4, 2019

Making lot of us jealous — ✖️JK✖️ (@xxeagleeye23xx) December 4, 2019

Project Scarlett is poised to release sometime holiday 2020.