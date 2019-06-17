Microsoft Comments On Xbox Scarlett’s Price

Two Sundays ago, Microsoft finally revealed the next Xbox, which is codenamed Project Scarlett. Unfortunately, all of the salient details, such as what the system looks like, an exact release, and price-point were not divulged. All we got was a peek into some of the features of the system, such as backwards compatibility with every previous Xbox, and some of the console’s innards and capabilities. That said, Microsoft is well aware that beyond a precise release date, Xbox gamers want to know most about how much the next-gen system will cost. Unfortunately, it isn’t talking about a price point yet, which likely hasn’t been finalized, but Microsoft does hint the system will have a “reasonable price point.”

“We understand what reasonable price points are for a console and kind of what customers expect about that,” said Microsoft’s Partner Director of Program Management Jason Ronald while speaking to Windows Central. “At the same time to you, we are innovating we are pushing the boundaries of some of this. We’re not sharing any details on price, or, you know, more detailed specs at this point. But I will say that we’re very confident in what we’re building, something that will set a new bar for expectations of console gaming.”

As you can see, while Microsoft knows what it can and can’t charge for a gaming console, the last little bit about setting “a new bar” for console gaming seems to possibly suggest a more pricier console.

Right now, many expect the next-gen PlayStation and Xbox consoles to cost somewhere between $400 and $500. There have been a few suggestions that the systems could cost $550 or $600, but I personally doubt that. They may cost that much to make, but Microsoft and Sony aren’t strangers to eating costs up front in order to push units out the door at launch and year one.

