Xbox Boss Says He Isn’t Worried About the PS5

GM of Xbox Games Marketing, Aaron Greenberg, says he’s not worried about the PlayStation 5. Why? Because Xbox isn’t competitor-obsessed anymore, and is rather focusing on consumers. In other words, Xbox isn’t sitting up at night thinking about how to beat the PS5, and is rather driving in its own lane. According to Greenberg, Sony has built a great business with PlayStation, with a strong brand and a strong presence. However, Greenberg also notes that Microsoft has been making its own moves.

“Not really. We’re more customer-obsessed than competitor-obsessed,” said Greenberg when asked if there’s been anything he’s seen from the PS5 that has him worried. “I think Sony has built a great business, they have a very strong brand and a strong presence and we have a lot of admiration for what they’ve done.”

Greenberg continued:

“Equally, we feel proud of the fact that we’ve built the world’s most powerful console, I think we’ve grown now our internal studios so we have one of the largest if not the largest internal studio teams, and we’re gonna continue to innovate with things like Project xCloud. We’ll innovate with different varieties of games—you’re seeing us grow our partnerships with Japanese developers and Japanese creators with things like the Yakuza series, things like more Final Fantasy games on Xbox Game Pass, the entire Kingdom Hearts series on Xbox. These are all from us listening to fans and dedicating time to fulfill those projects.”

Of course, while Greenberg insists he isn’t thinking about what Sony has cooking with the PS5, the reality is I’m sure it’s on the mind of Xbox. PlayStation is still its biggest space competitor, and there’s many gamers who will once again be making a choice between the two brands next generation.

Speaking of next generation, it’s been confirmed that both Xbox Scarlett and PS5 will arrive sometime holiday 2020. When during this window, hasn’t been divulged, nor have price points for the consoles or really any salient details. That said, expect that to change as 2019 rounds the corner and runs into 2020.

Source: Kotaku