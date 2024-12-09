Xbox Elite Controller Gets One of Its Biggest Sales Ever

Those looking to pick up a Series 2 Xbox Elite Controller will want to act quickly as a new sale has brought the device to one of its lowest prices ever. Originally released in 2019, the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 has continued to be one of the most popular (and highest quality) controllers that those on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One platforms use. Despite being a bit older, though, the Xbox Elite Controller has continued to retail for a pretty high price of nearly $200. Now, for those not wanting to pay the full cost to have an Elite Controller, a new promotion has come about at the perfect time.

As of today, the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller has seen its price slashed by a considerable amount and is now going for $124. While still a bit expensive, this represents a price cut of $55 to the controller’s typical value of $180. Historically, this is one of the lowest amounts that the Xbox Elite Controller has ever been available for, which means that a better deal isn’t likely to come about in the weeks ahead. As for the retailers offering this sale, the deal is live across Walmart, Target, and Amazon.

If this amount is still just a bit too much for you, the good news is that the “Core” version of the Xbox Elite Controller is also on sale at the time of this writing. While it doesn’t come with all of the same replaceable parts and the carrying case that the standard version of the controller contains, this Core model of the Xbox Elite Controller is still the same in its design and build. Currently, it is going for a little under $100 at the same retailers and can be purchased in red, white, or blue variants.

Are you planning to pick up this Xbox Elite Controller for yourself while it's seeing such a steep discount?