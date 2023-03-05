Xbox Series S Gets Massive Discount, But There's a Catch

The Xbox Series S is already the cheapest way for gamers to check out next-gen gaming, and it just got a little more affordable! Verizon customers can now purchase the console online for just $150, which is a significant discount, but it's only good through March 31st. Readers interested in checking out the deal can get a promotional code at Verizon's official website right here, and can purchase the system right here. Readers should keep in mind that the code will only work for subscribers, so even those able to get a code from a friend or acquaintance won't be able to use it.

Released in 2020, the Xbox Series S is Microsoft's all-digital console. The system's price point has proven to be a strong selling point for those that have never owned an Xbox console before. The system also provides a cheap option for those interested in Xbox Game Pass, as the service offers access to a massive number of titles that can be downloaded straight to the console itself, or streamed to save precious room.

As a rule, every game released for the Xbox Series X must also release on Xbox Series S, as well. That means that, for $150, those who purchase the system will be able to play some of this year's biggest games, including Resident Evil 4, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Starfield, and Redfall. Of course, there's also Hi-Fi Rush, which has quickly proven one of 2023's biggest surprises. For anyone that's ever been interested in Xbox Game Pass, or in owning an Xbox platform, this deal really is a great option. $150 is a very small cost for a video game system, and the deal has come just as people are getting back money on their tax returns. Heck, it might even be a good opportunity for families that already have one Xbox console and want to add a second one for another room in the house!

