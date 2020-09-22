Microsoft Responds to Xbox Series S/X Sell-Outs

✖

Earlier today, pre-orders were made available for the Xbox Series S and the Xbox Series X. Unfortunately, a lot of fans struggled to get their hands on a pre-order, as sites had a hard time keeping up with demand. A number of fans took to the internet to voice their displeasure with the pre-order process, and the official Xbox Twitter account has now weighed-in on the situation. According to the company, more Xbox consoles will be available at retailers on November 10th, and the company is encouraging fans to "sign up with retailers for updates." The response can be found in the Tweet below.

We are humbled by the record-breaking demand for Xbox Series X and S. Huge thanks to everyone for the excitement. 🙏 If you weren't successful today be sure to sign up with retailers for updates, and expect more consoles to be available on November 10. 💚 — Xbox (@Xbox) September 22, 2020

The news should be a bit of a relief to those that struggled to snag a system earlier today. It seems like there will be more opportunities for fans to purchase the Xbox Series S and the Xbox Series X in the coming weeks. That said, Microsoft had previously stated that supplies of the console would be limited, so it remains to be seen just how easy to come by the console will be on launch day.

On a positive note, the sell-outs certainly bode well for Microsoft! Analysts are predicting the Xbox Series X will come up short against the PS5, but there are a lot of factors that could make things a bit more competitive between the two companies. It will be interesting to see how the allure of Game Pass Ultimate and Microsoft's purchase of Bethesda might have an impact on the system's overall popularity. The PlayStation brand has a lot of appeal for gamers, but it's clear that Xbox is making a lot of bold moves this console generation. At the end of the day, however, it doesn't matter which company comes out on top. It's clear that a lot of gamers stand to gain!

